On Monday, Nov. 1, Teton County welcomed a new treasurer to the seat previously held by Bev Palm, who retired at the end of October.
The treasurer is an elected officer who is responsible for the collection, safe-keeping, accounting, depositing, and disbursement of all county funds.
Liz Card was appointed to finish out Palm’s term. Previous to her appointment, Card was the county human resources and payroll director, working as a deputy in clerk Kim Keeley’s office. She was hired by the county in March of 2018.
Palm was first elected in 2014 to replace Bonnie Hatch, who had served as the treasurer for 28 years. Palm was reelected in 2018, beating out Kathryn Kaufman Haga for the position. When Palm announced her retirement this summer, the Teton Democratic Party put forward three names for consideration by the county commissioners. In mid-September the commissioners chose Card to complete the term.
The seat will be on the ballot in next year’s county election, along with the assessor’s seat and two county commissioner seats.
