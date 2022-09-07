Developers kick off process with neighborhood meeting
City staff and a project development crew hosted an informal neighborhood meeting on Aug. 30 to introduce residents to a large apartment complex that may be constructed on Ross Avenue in Driggs, northeast of the school district administrative building and east of the county road and bridge facility.
According to the Flats at Teton Peaks concept plan, the phased development will have 184 units on 11.25 acres, 52 of which will be deed restricted in some way, as either low-income housing, workforce housing, or short term rental-prohibited housing.
The four-, eight-, and 12-plexes will be composed of condominiums, meaning each apartment can be individually owned. Most will be two-bedroom units, with a few single-bedroom “efficiency units” interspersed in the subdivision. The neighborhood will include a park, pickleball courts, a dog run, and a pavilion, all on the southeast side of the project so that future developments to the east could potentially add onto the public assets, explained Driggs community development director Doug Self.
In July of 2021, Driggs approved a rezone of the property from single-family to multi-family residential to allow dense housing there. Since January of this year, representatives of the owner have been working with the city to craft an application that includes some exemptions from standard subdivision requirements in exchange for deed restrictions.
Driggs does not require neighborhood meetings in the development approval process, but city planning administrator Leanne Bernstein said she’s considering bringing forward a code amendment to add meetings or informal work sessions for future large-scale developments (25-plus residential units or five-plus acres for commercial uses). She said the developers of the proposed Flats at Teton Peaks were willing to be “guinea pigs” of the process.
Led by Kurt Webb of Hemming Properties in Rexburg, a group of project engineers, architects, and contractors met with anyone who was interested in learning more on Aug. 30. Only a few adjacent property owners attended the meeting, but they said they came away with their questions answered.
Webb told the audience that he and his team wanted to “create a development that benefited the community, where the local workforce could afford to own, keeping it at a price point that’s reachable for the community but didn’t feel that it’s at the lowest quality.” He said that he expected even the non-deed restricted units to sell at a price that was attainable for local residents.
The subdivision will include stub roads that will enable the future extension of 1st Street. Bernstein explained that the development would maintain the public road grid that is laid out in the city’s transportation plan.
Because there are several large subdivisions being proposed by different entities in the area between the highway and the schools on 5th Street, five potential developers have partnered on a traffic impact study that accounts for all the new residential units being planned.
“We know that traffic is a big concern for many,” Webb acknowledged. That study had been completed but not released to the city for review, as of last week. Webb confirmed that those findings would be taken into consideration.
During discussions about the recently-adopted county land development code, which purports to encourage dense residential development within the cities instead of in the incorporated county, some opponents have voiced their concern that city infrastructure can’t accommodate dense housing; Victor needs updated lift stations, and Driggs has struggled to get its wastewater treatment plant into compliance with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and EPA.
However, Self said in response to that concern as it pertained to the large proposed development on Ross Avenue, wastewater treatment is not a finite resource like water rights.
“You can always expand a wastewater system,” he said. “When we do implement whatever solution it’ll be, it’s going to take funding, which is going to require new connections to pay for it. At the point we adopt a plan for the wastewater treatment plant, we will need more customers.”
Once the Flats at Teton Peaks project group has submitted a preliminary plat application to the city, a public hearing in front of the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission will be noticed in the Teton Valley News and online, and members of the public will have an opportunity to submit written or spoken comment on the development.