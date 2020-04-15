On April 7, the members of the Driggs City Council didn’t let the challenges of hosting a virtual public meeting stop them from spending over three hours weighing a single land use application.
Gavin Mathews, the property owner, and his business partner, Phillip Hanamaikai, applied for the annexation of an 11.2-acre property south of downtown across the highway from Creekside Meadows. They also sought a rezone from the county residential zone, R-3, to a city commercial mixed use zone, CX. Hanamaikai told the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission in February and the city council on April 7 that he and Mathews intend to build an apartment complex on the south part of the property, off South Bates Road, and wish to connect those units to city water and sewer lines. While the current zoning allows duplexes and fourplexes, CX in the city allows apartment buildings as well as many commercial uses.
Hanamaikai described the proposed project as pedestrian friendly, with a new pathway near the old railroad right of way that would connect to the Victor-Driggs pathway, as well as other trails winding through the property. He said that while the apartments wouldn’t fit the legal description of affordable housing (as in, affordable for people who earn a certain percentage below the area median income), they would be “high quality units at the market rate” that would increase the town’s small housing inventory.
Watchdog group Valley Advocates for Responsible Development has been pushing for Driggs to postpone the public hearing on the annexation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter sent to the Driggs council on the afternoon before the meeting, VARD wrote that the online meeting hadn’t been sufficiently noticed or continued from its original date of March 17.
“Holding a public hearing online is unprecedented, so it is necessary to provide proper public noticing,” the letter read. “There is plenty of time to do it right, and more public notice is appropriate during a pandemic — not less.”
The mayor and city attorney reasoned that there had been ample notice of the opportunity to submit comment, so the council decided to forge ahead with the hearing. Only one person, VARD’s executive director Shawn Hill, gave a comment during the meeting; ten people in opposition to the project had emailed their comments prior to the meeting. Their concerns included the fact that the city was in the midst of updating its ten-year-old comprehensive plan; that the wastewater treatment plant is nearing capacity; and that the city should negotiate a development agreement to ensure that at least some units were affordable.
Attorney Kathy Spitzer, representing the developer, addressed those concerns at the April 7 meeting. She said a development agreement is only appropriate if an applicant is seeking to develop, and she noted that the city could broker an annexation agreement if it chose. She added the city shouldn’t halt planning applications during a comprehensive plan update unless it’s an emergency, in which case there should be a moratorium on all applications and permits.
“These are weird economic times with lots of job loss,” Spitzer said. “Economic activity is a good thing. I think you should be psyched for it.”
Public works director Jay Mazalewski added that he’s confident the wastewater treatment plant still has the capacity for more growth for several years, and will need to be renovated regardless of whether or not an apartment complex were built on the site in question.
Council members August Christensen and Ralph Mossman held firm in their opposition to the rezone specifically, because of the ample vacant commercial land within the downtown core of Driggs.
They also got hung up on the idea that P&Z hadn’t received all the information during its deliberation in February. The council had denied a similar application in December of 2018 because the former owner only wanted the annexation to enhance the value of the property, and because the city had just embarked on its comprehensive plan update. During P&Z’s February meeting, one commissioner asked why the council had previously denied the annexation and planning administrator Leanne Bernstein, who wasn’t employed at the city in 2018, gave her understanding of the denial. Mossman interpreted that to mean that P&Z had received misinformation before recommending approval for the application. However, the two applications are not related in any way, pointed out the mayor and city attorney, and the past decision has no bearing on the current decision.
Councilman Wade Kaufman said he saw the application as an opportunity to benefit the city; after annexation, Driggs would receive around $800 in property taxes per year on the lot, as well as all building and impact fees upon development. The city already maintains the sections of the gravel roads South Bates and 500 South that border the property.
“This is killing two birds with one stone here,” Kaufman said. “I think this proposal good for us as a city and also it’s an opportunity for us to address the housing issue.”
Councilwoman Jen Calder agreed that the annexation “was appropriate” but questioned the commercial zone.
Hanamaikai explained that he and Mathews requested the CX zone because several of the properties in the surrounding area are also zoned for commercial use, and because that zone offered the “best value and opportunity for the property.” The many allowed uses in the CX zone include plant nursery, gym, hospital, large hotel, gas station, and retail store up to 50,000 sq. ft.
While the staff report for the meeting says multiple times: “the council can consider conditions that would restrict or eliminate uses that would otherwise be allowed in the CX zone,” the council members did not come prepared with any uses they wanted to restrict. They decided to comb through the allowed uses during the meeting; however, Mossman tackled that task by trying to eliminate nearly all commercial, industrial, and public uses from the property. His foray was shut down.
Christensen then asked to table the matter until the next meeting, blaming the online format for the council’s frustration and saying that “our brains are working differently.” She and Mossman moved to table it, but Calder and Kaufman voted against another delay and the mayor broke the tie with a no vote. Calder and Kaufman proposed instead that the council approve the annexation and rezone and then hold a short session to consider restricting allowed uses during their next meeting on April 21. Christensen and Mossman voted against the approval and the mayor again broke the tie by voting for the approval.
The property will be annexed into the city and rezoned with the conditions that a maximum of 15 percent of its floor area be dedicated to commercial uses and that the whole property will be in the city’s design review overlay; there might be more conditions added, pending the council’s next discussion.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.