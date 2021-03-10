On Monday night the Tetonia City Council approved the appointment of James Hatch as the fourth member of the council and Mayor Brent Schindler performed the swearing-in ceremony.
Schindler was formerly a council member who was appointed to feel the position of mayor after Gloria Hoopes passed away in February. Four candidates had asked to be considered for the seat left vacant by Schindler. The mayor and city clerk interviewed the candidates and narrowed the group down to two potential appointees, then the city council spoke with the two candidates last Friday.
Hatch, the ultimate choice of the mayor, has lived in Tetonia for 30 years and served on the city’s planning and zoning commission in the past. He also has experience with sewer and water systems, which is very helpful for a small municipal government, noted Schindler.
There is currently a high number of appointed council members across the Teton Valley community; Victor has one, while appointees make up half of the Driggs and Tetonia council. This could lead to more turnover after November’s election; an appointee only serves until the next city election, at which point he or she is up for election.
After the swearing-in, Councilman Ryan Bonilla presented his idea of a memorial to Hoopes and other mayors on the small city-owned parcel of land known as the Pocket Park.
“It would be a place dedicated to past mayors and we could spruce it up, have a rock memorial, fundraise for benches,” he said. He added that Place Landscape Architects owner Ann Moyer was willing to draw up plans for the memorial pro bono, and MD Nursery might be open to a proposal.
The other council members expressed reservations about spending city money on the memorial, but Schindler noted that a community member had donated $500 in Hoopes’s memory, and the city had received another $1,000 donation for the flower baskets that adorn Main Street in the warm months.
Bonilla agreed to come back with more concrete plans and acknowledged that the memorial would be funded through non-city donations.