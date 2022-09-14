Traffic backs up on Highway 33 north of Driggs after a box truck rolled off the road in August. The Idaho Transportation Department district engineer will be proposing a SH33 corridor plan as well as short-term safety measures to the state transportation board later this fall.
In light of conversations happening about safety and traffic on the main thoroughfare in Teton Valley, the Idaho Transportation Department district engineer will be proposing a Highway 33 corridor plan as well as short-term safety measures to the state transportation board.
“It’s become pretty apparent to ITD that we need to change what we’re doing in this valley. The traffic is really starting to stack up, especially during the summer months,” District 6 engineer Jason Minzghor told the Teton Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 22.
Minzghor traveled to Teton County to meet with the commissioners last month after numerous residents and public officials protested the state agency’s decision not to construct turn lanes on the busy stretch of road between Victor and Driggs.
The turning lanes were one element of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements, an two-state set of transportation projects that includes highway updates, transit enhancements, and new pathways in Teton County WY and ID. Government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and business partners were awarded a federal BUILD Grant in September of 2020 for $20 million.
The grant included funding to ITD for a passing lane between Moose Creek and 9500 S and turn lanes at seven intersections from Baseline in Victor to LeGrand Pierre Avenue in Driggs. However, when the cost estimate nearly tripled this year, ITD eliminated all but the Baseline intersection improvements and the passing lane southeast of Victor.
News about the decision emerged just as Teton County was seeing one of its deadliest summer traffic seasons ever, with three fatal accidents in the month of July and several other crashes that left vehicles totaled and people hospitalized. At the time, ITD was soliciting public comment on its FY 2023-29 Draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program, a list of proposed ITD projects and funding sources for the next seven years. Around 40 residents wrote in about their safety concerns regarding SH33.
Minzghor said that ITD was “ready to provide assistance.” He proposed a corridor study or a planning and environmental linkages study for SH33 between the intersection with SH32 and the Wyoming state line in order to develop a more holistic plan that included input from the four local governments and the public.
“It would be a unified approach to accessibility and the future of the highway,” Minzghor later explained to the Teton Valley News. “What does the highway look like? Three lanes, four lanes, is it divided in certain areas? We would plan to meet with stakeholders, float ideas, involve the public throughout the process, prioritize the projects, and then go seek funding.”
He pointed to the recent SH20 corridor plan from Ashton to the Montana state line as a good example of what the process would look like, although he guessed that Teton’s study might not take as long as that one did.
Commissioner Mike Whitfield asked Minzghor to involve Teton County Fire & Rescue in the discussion as well; the new fire chief, Mike Maltaverne, has been a vocal advocate for highway safety. Maltaverne has suggested that ITD implement center and edge rumble strips on parts of SH33 and at the SH32 intersection. Studies around the country have concluded that installing center line rumbles reduced crossover crashes by up to 60%.
Commission chair Cindy Riegel requested that wildlife collisions are also taken into account.
“This board is interested in safety on all levels—accidents between cars, accidents when someone goes off the road, accidents with wildlife. We want to mitigate all those potential hazards in our community,” she said.
“We would definitely throw everything into the mix,” Minzghor responded. “The other thing we want to look at—we want to define access for this entire corridor so when a subdivision comes, we know exactly where it’s going. That’s the intent of the study also, to preserve the future so this community can grow in a logical fashion.”
When Commissioner Bob Heneage brought up the possibility of installing rumble strips as soon as possible to provide drivers with some measure of safety, Minzghor said that was something that could happen quickly and cheaply.
“How about I commit to next spring?” he said. “Let me see what I can do and come back to you.”
Minzghor said he will bring a proposal for safety improvements as well as corridor planning to the state transportation board later this fall.