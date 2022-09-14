traffic.jpg

Traffic backs up on Highway 33 north of Driggs after a box truck rolled off the road in August. The Idaho Transportation Department district engineer will be proposing a SH33 corridor plan as well as short-term safety measures to the state transportation board later this fall.

 Courtesy Photo/Dallee Ringel

In light of conversations happening about safety and traffic on the main thoroughfare in Teton Valley, the Idaho Transportation Department district engineer will be proposing a Highway 33 corridor plan as well as short-term safety measures to the state transportation board.

“It’s become pretty apparent to ITD that we need to change what we’re doing in this valley. The traffic is really starting to stack up, especially during the summer months,” District 6 engineer Jason Minzghor told the Teton Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 22.