In January each city government will see minor changes in membership, thanks to last Tuesday’s municipal elections.
Just over 36 percent of registered voters in Teton County, Idaho, cast a ballot for fire district commissioner, school board, and cities. That turn-out number isn’t great but it’s higher than the last school board election, which was held in May of 2017 and barely reached 21 percent. The district’s decision to move the school board election to November appears to have been justified.
As for the city elections, only Victor saw significant turnover, only because no incumbents ran for council or mayor. The balance tipped on the south side from a split council to a majority progressive one. Emily Sustick and Amy Ross, both of whom ran on a platform of no sprawl, affordable housing, and open space protection, will take the council seats of Will Frohlich and Dustin Green. Landon Kaufman, the conservative candidate on the Victor ballot, only took 154 votes, while Sustick and Ross each claimed almost 260.
This means that Victor City Council will be composed of three women and one man. Current council member Molly Absolon, who was first elected in 2013, said she is looking forward to serve on a mostly-female council.
“I am part of that generation where in many fields — especially the fields I worked in — women were the minority,” Absolon said. “Throughout most of my NOLS career in particular I was almost always the sole female on an instructor team. I didn’t mind that — it’s what I was used to — but when I did work on a team with other women it was refreshing and fun. Furthermore the fact that so many women are getting involved and running for office in the valley in general is exciting. I hope this is reflects a continuing trend on a national scale and that someday gender won’t be an issue in the race for any office.”
Frohlich, who was the first candidate in the valley to announce his campaign, handily beat libertarian-leaning council member Tim Wells for the mayor’s seat. Wells, who ran on a platform of changing Victor to a weak mayor system (in which the mayor has no veto power and no formal authority outside the council), will instead retain his council seat until the 2021 election.
In Driggs, margins were smaller and the progressive candidates didn’t sweep the election. Jen Calder, the assistant director of ski patrol at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, claimed 185 votes, possibly based on name recognition in the valley. Incumbent Wade Kaufman took 161 votes. Kaufman has provided a more conservative perspective on the council and often applies his knowledge as a contractor to council matters. He plans to move out of city limits before his four-year term ends, meaning he will be no longer eligible to serve, but he decided to run anyway in order to have some say in the appointment of his replacement. Allison Michalski, a younger candidate who works with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, took 139 votes. She told the Teton Valley News that she will continue to look for ways to serve the community.
In Tetonia there were five candidates vying for only two city council seats. Incumbents Aaron Hansen and Nanci Garling sought to retain their positions for another four years, but only Hansen was able to do so, taking 53 votes. Garling was edged out by conservative Blaine Ball, who works beside current council member Tom Abbott in the county road and bridge department.
Running unopposed, Tetonia Mayor Gloria Hoopes and council member Brent Schindler will retain their seats. Schindler, a high school teacher, debate coach, and theater director, was appointed after Bucky Matkin stepped down last November. Now that Schindler has been elected, he will serve a two-year term.
The new councils will all be sworn in at their first meetings in January, in Driggs on Jan. 7, in Victor on Jan. 8, and in Tetonia on Jan. 11.
