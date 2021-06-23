Havala Arnold of Felt was selected on June 15 to take the place of former Teton County assessor Bonnie Beard, who retired at the end of May.
The Teton County Republican Party was responsible for choosing possible candidates to fill the position, which is held by an elected official.
The party submitted three options and after interviewing each person, the Teton Board of County Commissioners chose Arnold, who has worked in accounting at Berry Oil in Tetonia since 2014.
The assessor maintains the property assessment of all parcels in the county, and is responsible for determining property ownership through recorded documents, recording exemptions, and overseeing the DMV.
“I know Bonnie left some very large shoes to fill and I plan to continue in her footsteps to maintain the high standards she placed,” Arnold said.
She will be sworn in as assessor on June 28 and plans to start on July 1. She will finish Beard’s term and will be up for election in November of 2022.