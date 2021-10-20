Another piece of the downtown Driggs puzzle is falling into place as the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency negotiates with a development group that intends to build a residential and commercial retail space on West Little Avenue.
The city has had the Front Street area in its crosshairs for years, with a vision of public infrastructure, housing, pedestrian connectivity, and infill development in what was once a lumber yard. In 2019 the city purchased a rectangular 1.5-acre lot between the northwest block of the downtown core and the courthouse complex in order to encourage commercial infill and to extend Front Street south from Depot Street to West Little.
The action began last year when the city agreed to allow a low income housing tax credit project on part of the property. The project, Depot Square, is being overseen by the Teton County Joint Housing Authority; the development firm Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp hopes to break ground in the spring.
Driggs donated a half acre of the property to DURA. The independent agency funds infrastructure improvements, beautification projects and development initiatives in the city’s urban renewal districts through tax increment financing, or collecting the tax that comes from the increased value of properties within the districts. In March DURA issued a request for proposals for a multi-use project and in July the agency selected a proposal from Lot6, a development firm out of Utah. Lot6 currently has several projects in the works in Rexburg.
Once DURA and Lot6 have successfully negotiated an agreement, the developer will purchase the property for the appraised fair reuse value, which is usually less than fair market value. (Fair reuse value takes into account the restrictions put on the property, the project costs, and expected revenue.)
Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, DURA will potentially fund street parking, expanded sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping in the vicinity of the Lot6 development.
Lot6 principal Kevin Flamm told the Teton Valley News that the plan is to construct a three-story building with 26 studio and one-bedroom apartments, around 9,500 square feet of commercial space to accommodate between one and three tenants, and possibly live-work space on the main floor.
“The development is focusing on affordable long term housing and not the short term rental market,” Flamm said.
With a hoped-for ground-breaking in May of 2022, Flamm said the firm hasn’t finalized any commercial tenants, but they are on the search.
“We are focusing our efforts on identifying and securing local businesses to occupy the retail space,” he said. “With the proximity to downtown and the new Marriott hotel development nearby, the retail space will be a good fit for businesses looking to capture people visiting Driggs.”
Driggs community development director Doug Self confirmed that an Element Hotel (part of Marriott International) is proposed for the Tributary-owned commercial lots west of the Front Street projects. He said that all three projects, Depot Square, the hotel, and the Lot6 building, are coordinating to find savings on engineering and construction.
Self, who has been essential in orchestrating the redevelopment of the northwest block and southern Front Street area, is always looking at least a couple years down the road. He said that once the public infrastructure elements of the Driggs Downtown Master Plan have been completed, DURA and the city will shift their focus to the northeast block, to create interior parking behind KeyBank and to improve Wallace and First Streets to the same level as Depot and Front.