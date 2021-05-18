In a May election with low turnout, voters approved the renewal of the Teton School District 401 plant facilities levy for another five years, but chose not to approve the City of Victor's general obligation bond to fund construction of a new city hall and renovations of the public works facility.
Teton County clerk Kim Keeley reported that around 200 people voted early, which amounted to only a 3 percent turnout. In the end, 845 people voted on the school district levy and only 217 Victor residents voted on the bond; 478 county voters were in favor of the levy and 367 were opposed, while 145 Victor voters were opposed to the bond and 72 were in favor.
The actual percentage of registered voters who participated in this election has not been released yet. In past spring elections without school board or library board trustees on the ballot, turnout has averaged a little over 20 percent.
The school levy remained the same as in the previous cycle, at $500,000 per year for the next five years. The annual cost of the levy to property owners is approximately $22 per $100,000 of property value.
Victor was seeking a $4.184 million bond to construct a new city hall on city-owned property on Depot Street and to remodel and expand the existing public works facility on Elm Street. The bond needed approval from two-thirds of voters to pass.
Earlier this year, the Victor City Council discussed what the city could do in case the bond failed, and some members expressed doubt that it would pass. According to the city's bond counsel, an annual appropriations lease is another option to fund the project, but has more transaction costs, not as favorable financing, and will require dedicated city funds that could be spent on other projects.
"We kind of have to do one or the other," Councilwoman Amy Ross said during a March meeting, noting that the city staff has found that upgrading the public works facility and building a new city hall is not optional.
In the spring of 2019, it came to light that the city hall was not up to safety codes, and was no longer an option for the office and meeting space required by the city. Victor had explored either renovating the historic Depot building into a city hall or repairing the current building on Elm Street. The project architect chosen by the city determined that the Depot is too small and would be expensive to remodel, and the city staff said it didn't make sense to invest more funds into making the Elm Street building accommodate public assembly, administrative services, and public works.
The council will likely discuss its options at its next meeting on May 26.