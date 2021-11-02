In the school board election, candidates Ray Hinchcliff and Jake Kunz took the win. In Victor, Stacy Hulsing and Sue Muncaster won the city council election, and the lodging tax increase passed with 78.8% approval. In Driggs, current council member August Christensen will replace Hyrum Johnson as mayor. Tristan Taylor will retain his council seat, and Erika Earles and Scott Stuntz will join the council.
Last week county clerk Kim Keeley learned that two early voters in Precinct 4/Zone 4 (voters who could participate in both the Driggs and school board election) had received incorrect ballots. They were issued the correct ballots.
In the interest of a fair and transparent election, after polls closed on Election Day, Keeley and her staff performed an audit of all absentee ballots and determined that two voters in Zone 4 had received and submitted the wrong ballot. The only race affected was the school board race.
Keeley had consulted with the Idaho Secretary of State to determine a path forward. Since the winning margin in the election for Zone 4 was larger than two votes, no re-run is necessary. The canvass of votes will be submitted to the Teton Board of County Commissioners for approval next Monday.
