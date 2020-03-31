The City of Driggs is taking its first swing at a remote public hearing this evening as the city council considers the annexation and rezone of the Mathews property, an 11-acre lot south of town on the west side of Highway 33.
To access the meeting on a computer, click here and download the necessary Zoom application. (This reporter would recommend from personal experience downloading Zoom prior to the meeting at 6 p.m.) The password for this meeting is 663015 .
To access this meeting by phone dial 1 (346) 248-7799 and use the Webinar ID: 477 254 456 . The meeting will be accessible for all to view or listen in to, and there will be mechanisms for public comment submission when the public hearing opens, although the city has not clarified whether it will receive video comments or simply typed comments.
The property is currently in the Driggs Area of Impact and zoned for multi-family residential uses. Shelley businessman Gavin Mathews, who purchased the land last summer, is seeking annexation and a rezone to commercial mixed use. He has told the city he intends to develop apartments on the southern part of the property, and denser residential development there would benefit from connection with city water and sewer services. Driggs requires that in order to connect to city services, a property must be within city limits.
In February, the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval with the conditions that the city's design review overlay be applied to the entire parcel and that commercial uses be restricted to 15 percent of the property.
