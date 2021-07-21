The Driggs City Council has decided to try and divest itself of the Driggs Industrial Park, a city-owned small business incubator north of town.
The industrial building was constructed in the early 1990s and has served as the launch pad for many start-up businesses through the years. It stood mostly or fully vacant during the Great Recession, but tenants began to trickle back in during the early 2010s. The building is now occupied by four tenants, the majority of whom have been there since around 2012: CAST Touring, Chasing Paradise, Sabine Soft Furnishings, and Naughty Fruit.
The city has been working through the list of inevitable big-ticket capital improvements that come with maintaining a 30-year-old building, such as siding, flooring, and landscaping, with a new furnace and a replacement roof still to come. The suggestion arose during a council meeting to take advantage of the hot real estate market and sell the building, then invest that money in projects the council views as higher priority, such as parks and affordable housing. Because the building was funded through federal programs, the city would be required to spend the income on projects that have a public benefit.
Rents in the industrial building are generally lower than market rate to encourage start-ups, although most of the tenants have been in the building long enough that their rents have achieved market rate. During a council meeting in June, Mayor Hyrum Johnson explained that while some of the tenants are open to moving and are actively seeking larger, permanent spaces, “there is a dearth of adequate buildings” in Teton Valley.
Some manufacturing space is available at the Teton Business & Education Center (often referred to as the old Ford garage), several businesses in Victor have teamed up on Lupine Lane to solve their own demand for industrial space, and when the Depot Square housing project is constructed, it will include four non-industrial small business incubators.
However, while there are projects in the pipeline, industrial buildings are still hard to come by in Teton Valley. The council members and city facilities manager expressed concerns about the tenants if the building were to sell. Their lease agreements do require that new owners must honor existing leases, so on July 6 the council requested to extend the current leases for another year to give the tenants more time to seek other options in case a new owner has a different vision for the property.
Three of the four council members were in favor of selling the property, but council president August Christensen voiced her opposition several times at recent meetings.
“Having an incubator and having start-up businesses is a really wonderful aspect of a small town, to be able to do something like this, to support small new businesses, and I think getting rid of it is sad, and sounds very governmental,” Christensen said on July 6.
A market analysis performed by Alta Realty indicates that the building is worth between $250,000 and $577,000. The council will likely take action on the possible sale and lease extensions in August.