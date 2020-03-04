It sometimes seems like Driggs is one big dog park, and with that comes complaints regarding loose dogs, loud dogs, vicious dogs, and dogs kept in unsafe or unsanitary conditions.
This isn’t a new issue, nor does it only occur in Driggs, but now that the city has a code enforcement officer, the staff and council have decided to take dog license fees in the city and apply them to enforcement.
Since 2014, Teton County has been collecting revenue from dog licenses that can be purchased at the courthouse, animal shelter, local city halls, veterinary offices, and pet supply stores. The licenses cost $7.50, or $32.50 for intact dogs, and the county brings in a little under $1,500 per year in fees. Licenses need to be renewed annually. For nearly a decade, different entities in the community have tried to address community concerns about animal control, and the intent was for license fees to go toward a county animal control officer, but that initiative never made it off the ground. Sheriff’s deputies respond to loose and vicious dog calls, when they have the time.
“Enforcement and licenses work in tandem. When there’s no enforcement, people don’t buy licenses,” Driggs council member Ralph Mossman told the Teton County commissioners at a meeting on Nov. 22 when he requested that the fees collected within Driggs be remitted to the city. Mossman has been leading the drive for animal control for quite some time. The commissioners agreed to let Driggs keep the license fees.
After several more months of work, in February the Driggs City Council passed a revised dog ordinance. Its language is not significantly different from the county’s, but does include regulations about non-commercial kennels (if a citizen owns more than three dogs within the city, he or she must notify neighbors and register with the city). The ordinance also states that a portion of the license fees stay in the city coffers, after administrative costs.
“The impetus for the rewrite was to ensure that the city can collect fees and put that money back into enforcement and education,” explained Driggs code enforcement officer Justin Mehlhaff.
While Mehlhaff spends most of his time giving out building permits, organizing the tree committee, and answering planning questions, dog complaints do sometimes arise.
“I get a few calls about bites and aggressive dogs,” he said. “It’s not a big part of my workday, but people have spoken about it, people feel that off-leash dogs are an issue, and it’s clearly a growing issue around the valley.”
He’s planning a big educational push to encourage more local dog owners to purchase licenses. He might host a discounted dog licensing booth during the city’s Arbor Day celebration at 5th Street Park, and said the Mayor’s Youth Council is interested in tackling outreach.
For additional information on procuring a license, visit tetoncountyidaho.gov/licenses_dog.php.
