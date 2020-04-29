Despite disagreement among the council members, earlier in April the Driggs City Council granted an annexation and rezone for a 11.2-acre property south of downtown, and last week they narrowed down the list of allowed uses on the property to discourage sprawl at the city’s southern gateway.
The property owner, Gavin Mathews, requested the annexation because he intends to build an apartment complex, possibly for workforce housing, on the south end of the lot. With that kind of residential density, the developer wished to connect to city water and sewer lines, which necessitated annexation into city limits. The property’s current county zoning enables townhomes or even four-plexes, but Mathews requested a rezone to commercial mixed use, CX, in order to build apartments, with the potential for retail projects later.
While the city councilors agreed on April 7 that the annexation made sense (the lot is surrounded on three sides by city land, and annexation will bring in more tax and fee revenue to the city without additional road maintenance costs) they disputed the requested CX rezone. There are quite a few commercial, civic, and industrial uses allowed in the CX zone and the councilors didn’t feel comfortable relinquishing control over growth on the south end of town, especially when there is vacant commercial land within the city.
The council ended up split two to two on the decision and the mayor broke the tie in favor of the annexation and rezone. However, the council reserved the right to revisit the allowed uses and remove some of them.
The council had that conversation during its meeting on April 21. Planning administrator Leanne Bernstein prepared a list of possible restrictions and explained to the council that she made suggestions on which uses to remove based on the desire to maintain walkability near downtown and discourage sprawl at the city’s southern gateway. The uses she proposed removing included large industrial facilities, retail establishments over 15,000 sq. ft. in size, colleges, auto repair shops, large hotels, and hospitals.
The council had already voted to approve two conditions of the annexation. The entire property now falls within the city’s design review overlay, meaning the design review committee gets first say on aesthetics, and commercial development is limited to no more than 15 percent of the total building footprint, meaning residential development receives automatic priority. If the owner wishes to put commercial development on the property, it must come in conjunction with a larger residential project, Bernstein explained.
After some back and forth, the council members eventually came around to the planner’s list, although August Christensen and Ralph Mossman attempted to also limit retails establishments under 5,000 sq. ft. to protect small downtown shops. They were outvoted and the council instead unanimously voted to pass Bernstein’s original list of restricted uses. The complete list is available to view on the city’s website.
