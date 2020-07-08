City will hold open house on July 14
A draft of the Driggs 2020 Comprehensive Plan is ready for public input.
The plan, available to view here or at www.DriggsIdaho.org/UniquelyDriggs, is a result of nearly a year of public input and work by the comprehensive plan committee. The plan is a guiding document that provides direction on growth and land use development.
Anyone can view and make comments on the online draft, or attend next Tuesday's open house in person at city hall from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or join the conversation via Zoom.com using the code: 879 6228 4289 or by calling 1-253-215-8782.
Once the committee and planning staff gather more public input and make edits, the plan will be reviewed in public hearings by the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission and the Driggs City Council before being adopted.
