This month Driggs public works employees located and eliminated dozens of leaks in the city’s sewer system, which dropped water inflow levels by nearly half and proved that the imminent overloading of the city’s wastewater treatment plant had been overstated by the engineers who analyzed the facility.
In February, Forsgren Associates presented troubling news after performing a wastewater facility planning study on the seven-year-old Driggs plant: it was already nearing capacity and the city might have to build an expensive new plant.
However, Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski wasn’t convinced by the numbers, and continued reviewing and collecting data, particularly infiltration (groundwater entering the system) and inflow (surface water entering manholes or drains). The problem with excess water entering the system, Mazalewski explained, is that it overloads the hydraulic capacity of the plant and dilutes the concentration of the sewage. The plant was only designed for 900,000 gallons per day of influent, and when the sewage is very diluted by water, it hinders the biology of the plant’s system, in which bacteria are supposed to digest waste.
“Instead of feeding them their regular diet for three meals a day, you’re putting the bacteria on some kind of super diet where they only get one meal a day,” Mazalewski said.
The data that Forsgren analyzed was only a snapshot in time and didn’t include concentration, so the study concluded that summer visitors cause a sudden spike in infiltration and inflow. Now Driggs is testing flow and concentration three times per week and, according to that assessment, the spike in flow (which was accompanied by dilution) actually occurred because early June is when groundwater peaks in the basin.
Since the beginning of June, public works employees have been hunting for water coming into the city’s sewer system. “Once the canals were turned on and high water hit, it was all hands on deck. We’ve been playing detective for the last two weeks,” said Mazalewski. Anticipating the rush, in December he scheduled contractors to come this month and plug or seal leaks in manholes and sewer services. That work stopped approximately 300,000 gallons per day from entering the system, bringing daily flows down to around 500,000 gallons.
As a result, Forsgren sent a letter on June 26 to the city acknowledging that its conclusions might need to be revisited and requesting that the public works department continue to collect data this summer.
“The major takeaway here is that the previous recommendation from Forsgren advising a complete plant upgrade and expansion should be disregarded, anticipating a revised and corrected recommendation this fall, based on more accurate data and testing,” wrote Mayor Hyrum Johnson in a memo to the city council.
However, Mazalewski noted, the city’s wastewater treatment plant woes aren’t over. “We knocked out some big players but this is only the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “There’s still 100,000 gallons coming into the system.”
There are several ways that property owners can help address infiltration and inflow. Homeowners are responsible for repairing leaky sewer connections and sewer services, which public works hunts down by sending cameras up the line. Once alerted, people have 30 days to correct the issue. Mazalewski has less patience with people who connect their gutter downspout or sump pump to their sewer service.
“That’s illegal,” he said. “Those can be significant contributors to inflow and they’re big no-no’s.”
Cutting down on the excess water flowing into the plant will not fully alleviate the city’s ammonia compliance issue. Since nearly the beginning of plant operation, Driggs has been out of compliance with its water discharge permit and has been putting too much ammonia into a small tributary of the Teton River. In 2017 the Environmental Protection Agency charged Driggs a $13,500 penalty for being out of compliance and negotiated a consent agreement requiring that the city achieve compliance by this year. While the deadline for compliance was April, the city is still awaiting a decision from the agency.
“We have other issues but at least we’re not at capacity,” Mazalewski said about the wastewater treatment plant. “I’d call it a successful two weeks, since we dropped our flows by 40 percent.”
