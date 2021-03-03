Last week Driggs planning administrator Leanne Bernstein and her department received the 2020 Rural Innovation Award from Western Planner in recognition of the Uniquely Driggs Comprehensive Plan.
The Western Planner is a network of professional planners that supports education, training, and information sharing across the western US. The Rural Innovation Award highlights the accomplishments of small towns and rural communities.
Bernstein was nominated for her contributions to the newly-adopted comprehensive plan, a document that she and other city staff, along with a team of consultants and a citizen committee, spent the last year and a half working on.
Western Planner editor Paul Moberly wrote to Bernstein that the people who nominated her for the award “highlighted the thoughtful housing approaches, pragmatic focus on infill, and sensitivity to critical habitats and neighboring jurisdictions” in the comprehensive plan.
“It’s a plan that I will examine to provide ideas to other communities I work with and in addition I appreciate the thoughtful approaches for a beautiful place,” he added.
Generally, winners are honored during the association’s annual conference, but this year Driggs will be highlighted in an upcoming journal and in an online video.
“The City is honored and pleased with the award, but hardly surprised!” Mayor Hyrum Johnson wrote in an email on Friday. “We have enjoyed the benefit of top flight work from Leanne and her team in every aspect of her work, and feel the award is well deserved.”
This level of recognition isn’t unusual in Teton Valley; in 2017 Victor and Driggs were jointly awarded the Rural Innovation Award for their new land development codes.