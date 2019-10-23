After giving nearly a month’s notice, Driggs planning administrator Annie Dell’Isola finished out her final day on Friday, ending a five-year career with the city.
Dell’Isola and her husband Bill, who was the conservation biologist at the Teton Regional Land Trust, are moving back east to be closer to family.
Originally from New Jersey, Dell’Isola was open to any job opportunities when she and Bill first came to Teton Valley. With a background in environmental science and an interest in land use, Dell’Isola was excited to take the job as Driggs planning technician and tackle the intersection of communities and nature in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She feels fortunate to have worked under planning administrator Ashley Koehler and community development director Doug Self.
“They were both great mentors who shared my values,” Dell’Isola said. “The whole staff here is really strong and I feel like we’ve grown and worked as a team. Driggs has grown up and matured in the five years I’ve been here. It’s really tough to leave.”
When Koehler left the city last October, Dell’Isola took over as administrator. In her year at the helm, she ushered through a substantial set of applications for the reboot of Huntsman Springs, now Tributary, as well as the annexation of the school district property where the high school, middle school, and future elementary school are located.
“Fortunately, the big projects are closing now and the new ones are in the information-gathering phase,” she said.
The planning department has been working for several years on a comprehensive plan update, but came to realize that the plan needed a more substantive review. The city expanded the scope of the project, contracted with a consultant and started the public outreach process this fall, with hopes of finishing the update in 2020.
Dell’Isola is the latest in a long procession of professional planners to leave the valley, although her departure won’t cause quite the disruption that another recent set of resignations did; just a few months ago, Victor lost its entire planning department in one blow when both staff members were recruited by an architecture firm in Bozeman. Victor has since hired its former planning intern Carl Osterberg as a planner, and is still contracting with former Driggs planner Koehler. In the past decade, Teton County was plagued with staff turnover, but has retained its current planners for over two years.
Dell’Isola’s replacement was already waiting in the wings; Leanne Bernstein joined the city planning department in May. Bernstein has her master’s degree in city and metropolitan planning from the University of Utah and focused her education on gateway communities with the hope of working in a place just like Teton Valley.
“I love Driggs, I’ve been visiting Driggs for years and for me it was always a dream spot to settle down,” she said. She will soon apply to take the American Institute of Certified Planners exam in 2020, in hopes of achieving AICP certification. Dell’Isola passed the exam in May of this year.
Bernstein has been present since the comprehensive plan update started in earnest, and Dell’Isola is confident that she can take it over and run with it. Driggs will continue to communicate with Victor to maintain a cohesive vision, and collaborate with the county on its land use code update. The city has already received several applicants for a planner to join Bernstein, Self, and code enforcement officer Justin Mehlhaff.
Mayor Hyrum Johnson said that Dell’Isola has been a great asset to the city, and that she will be missed.
“She got along famously with everyone, from staff, to council, to members of the public,” he said. “Annie was always quick to pick up on her many new duties and tasks and has shown great initiative as she moved up through the ranks at the city. We wish her the best in her new adventures and life, and hope that her feet will find a path back to our community sometime soon.”
“Teton Valley is such a special place,” Dell’Isola said wistfully. “That’s no surprise to people who live here but I’ll make sure to keep it a secret from people elsewhere.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.