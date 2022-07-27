Screenshot (208).png

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti explains the value of a city administrator to the Driggs council members during their July 5 meeting.

 Screenshot

The City of Driggs has decided to add a city administrator to its staff, with the goal of having experienced leadership that remains consistent even as elected officials come and go.

The position has been the topic of conversation for several years during city budget discussions but was regularly shelved as other expenditures took priority. When she was campaigning for mayor last year, August Christensen included an administrator in her list of priorities for the city.