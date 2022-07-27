The City of Driggs has decided to add a city administrator to its staff, with the goal of having experienced leadership that remains consistent even as elected officials come and go.
The position has been the topic of conversation for several years during city budget discussions but was regularly shelved as other expenditures took priority. When she was campaigning for mayor last year, August Christensen included an administrator in her list of priorities for the city.
Other Idaho resort cities (defined as towns with less than 10,000 residents that have tourism-based economies) with administrators include Kellogg, Ketchum, Hailey, McCall, Salmon, and Sun Valley. Victor has had an administrator since 2016. Victor’s administrator oversees operations at city hall and leads department heads, and the mayor has generally held a full-time job elsewhere. In Driggs, a full-time mayor has performed those duties, at a much lower salary ($35,500) than an administrator would earn.
As the city council began budget discussions this summer, Mayor Christensen invited Ammon administrator Micah Austin and Mayor Sean Coletti, as well as Victor’s interim administrator, Troy Butzlaff, to the council’s July 5 meeting to explain their views on the position. Coletti and Austin described their roles as the CEO and COO of a corporation, respectively, with the mayor directing policy at a higher level and the administrator managing the day-to-day operations.
Butzlaff told the council that many of Victor’s projects, such as the build-out of the new city hall, wouldn’t have happened without an administrator leading the effort.
After weighing those observations, the council made its decision on July 12. During the work session, Christensen left the room, saying she wanted the council to feel comfortable discussing the proposal without perceived pressure from her.
“I did not want to strong arm them,” she said. “And I don’t want this position for myself. I really enjoy being involved in the day-to-day operations. But we’re in the middle of every project imaginable right now, and wouldn’t someone with a background in municipal business be an asset here?”
Council president Jen Maisch explained the council’s deliberation.
“I think we all agreed it’s probably time for it, given how busy the city is and how much is going on,” she said. “We really want to find the right person for the job, someone who is a good fit with our staff. The city has such an amazing staff so overall our focus is to make sure we’re taking care of them, retaining them, providing them with job satisfaction and consistency.”
The new administrator would earn between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on experience.
“This year the city has really tight budgetary restraints,” Maisch said. “We have some major infrastructure projects coming down the pike, so when we’re weighing wants versus needs, we try to hone in on the needs. The council is very aligned in that regard.”
Funding the leadership position did require moving a few numbers around; the salary and benefits will be drawn from across multiple city funds. Some reorganization in city hall may free up monies. Facilities manager and airport administrator Lori Kyle is retiring, and the airport board will hire a full-time airport manager using airport revenue. An administrator could take on the facility management side of Kyle’s job. In the past, finance officer Carol Lenz has requested an assistant, but she also manages human resources for the city, so that duty could be shifted onto the administrator. The city currently contracts out communications, which is another role an administrator could take on.
“When I’ve talked to other small cities, the administrator is wearing many hats,” Christensen said. “You take on a lot of different duties. All that said, it would depend on the skillset of the individual who was hired.”
Driggs will post the job listing soon, with an anticipated start time of October, assuming the city can find a suitable candidate. The council will hold its budget hearing on the evening of Aug. 16.
“It’s hard to get people to run for elected positions in this valley,” Christensen added. “I would like to see Driggs in a place where the mayor doesn’t necessarily have to be this person who gives 100% of their time to the role.”