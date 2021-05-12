The northeast side of Driggs will see increased activity as the city pursues a local improvement district to upgrade LeGrand Pierre Avenue, and the owner of Shoshoni Plains embarks on a new phase of the development.
The city has long been weighing how to pay for improvements and paving of part of LeGrand Pierre, an important collector route in the Driggs transportation plan that will eventually connect Highway 33 and Ski Hill Road. The construction of the new elementary school on an unimproved gravel road gave the city further impetus to pave the half mile of LeGrand Pierre between 5th Street and Booshway, with a turn lane in front of the school, and build an adjacent pathway.
The school district has already committed to paying for its portion of the road and plans to cover the cost, around $260,000, with funds from the recent sale of the old district office property.
Over the last few months the Driggs City Council has debated forming a local improvement district in which property owners on the affected road would pay for a portion of the improvements. There are five owners not including the school district, and their estimated costs would be between $26,000 and $170,000, depending on how much frontage their property has on the road.
Community development director Doug Self, who successfully ushered through the multi-year process of establishing the Valley Centre LID north of town, told the city council on May 4 that he has tried to contact the five owners and has heard neutral or supportive responses from three. The city council has the authority to create and execute an LID without the support of property owners.
"As we discuss every time an LID comes up, development should pay for itself," Mayor Hyrum Johnson said at a March council meeting. "Adjacent property owners should fund of portion of it—not quite half—as they will benefit and be able to recoup that cost in the development and sale of their properties."
The total cost of the project, including design by Harmony Design & Engineering, comes to $837,000, and is scheduled for construction in 2022 or 2023. The city will pay $225,000 of the project from its street impact fees and resort tax fund.
"This seems to be the best option to go forward with this project," Councilwoman Jen Calder said about the LID on May 5. Council members Miles Knowles and Tristan Taylor also voiced their support, but council president August Christensen has expressed reluctance to initiate the LID. "It's a financing tool but it's one that people have different philosophies on," she said when the conversation arose in February.
With the council's approval, Self will prepare a resolution of intent to organize an LID and the council will vote on it later in May. After a public hearing, it could be adopted by September.
Northern phase of Shoshoni Plains receives final approval
Meanwhile, just next door to the proposed LID, twenty-four new residential lots could soon go online in the Shoshoni Plains subdivision, after the Driggs City Council approved the final plat on April 20.
Phase IV of the subdivision was originally proposed and recorded in 2007, and some utility infrastructure was installed. In 2017, after nearly a decade of inactivity on the northern part of the neighborhood, owner Clair Rood requested permission to reactivate the development by completing the required infrastructure, including streets and sidewalks. He also asked for some amendments to the plat: the removal of the planned east-west street Iroquois Way, and the vacation of some lots, which reduced the total from 32 to 24 lots.
Rood received approval of the preliminary plat in June of 2018; the final details took time and a development agreement between Rood and the city wasn't signed until September of 2019, after which Rood began working on infrastructure improvements.
After those were mostly finished he sought final plat approval in March of this year. On April 20, the council approved the final plat, conditioned on the completion of some final infrastructure improvements.
The addition of lots to the inventory in Driggs could be a boon to the real estate market. At a Shoshoni Plains Homeowners Association meeting in January 2021, members gave a real estate report that indicated a thriving trade. While Idaho is a nondisclosure state, Shoshoni Plains owners knew of 10 single-family home transactions, several private sales, and three lot sales that had happened in 2020, and, as of January, two more homes were under contract.
As of last week, there are still a few outstanding items that need to be addressed before the public works director can issue a letter of substantial completion and before the final plat can be recorded. Once those are taken care of, the developer will be able to sell lots.