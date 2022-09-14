DSC04821.JPG

The spring east of Alta is Driggs’s most senior water right, dating back to 1912, and doesn’t require pumping. Groundwater has been detected in the spring, but it’s possible that the issue may be remedied without a huge cost.

 Julia Tellman

The City of Driggs has learned that an issue with one of its water sources, a spring at the mouth of Teton Canyon which had appeared to be susceptible to contamination, may be easily and cheaply remedied.

The spring east of Alta is the city’s most senior water right, dating back to 1912, and doesn’t require pumping. A year ago, routine Department of Environmental Quality tests of the spring revealed that groundwater was leaking into the spring somewhere, which meant the water could be contaminated. The spring has been turned off since last September; this summer the city asked property owners to irrigate on alternate days so that demand wouldn’t outpace the city’s other water sources on peak days.