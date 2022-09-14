The spring east of Alta is Driggs’s most senior water right, dating back to 1912, and doesn’t require pumping. Groundwater has been detected in the spring, but it’s possible that the issue may be remedied without a huge cost.
The City of Driggs has learned that an issue with one of its water sources, a spring at the mouth of Teton Canyon which had appeared to be susceptible to contamination, may be easily and cheaply remedied.
The spring east of Alta is the city’s most senior water right, dating back to 1912, and doesn’t require pumping. A year ago, routine Department of Environmental Quality tests of the spring revealed that groundwater was leaking into the spring somewhere, which meant the water could be contaminated. The spring has been turned off since last September; this summer the city asked property owners to irrigate on alternate days so that demand wouldn’t outpace the city’s other water sources on peak days.
Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski said that the voluntary conservation measures resulted in a 14% reduction, around 15 million gallons, in water usage this July and August compared to last year, although it did rain more this summer than in 2021.
Meanwhile, civil engineering firm Keller Associates, with assistance from Rocky Mountain Environmental Associates and Clearwater Geosciences, analyzed the spring and other potential water sources, and came up with a few possible solutions.
A big takeaway from the spring analysis is that the issue at the spring isn’t with the water source, it’s with the infrastructure of the water collection area.
“DEQ’s big concern was that the water was just running underground from Teton Creek,” Mazalewski told the Driggs City Council on Sept. 6. “If that was the case then the spring would no longer be viable because it’s basically surface water.”
Instead, Keller Associates project lead Riley Bradshaw explained, shallow groundwater appeared to be seeping into the spring’s collection area from the toe of a nearby slope. There are some “low hanging fruit” solutions that could cost less than $50,000 to try out, such as checking the ground liner above the water pipes, filling in some low spots and rodent holes at the site, and inspecting the pipes with a video camera. If those efforts don’t stop the inflow of groundwater, the spring site could be rehabilitated either partially or completely, for between $300,000 and $1 million. Driggs has successfully applied for up to $1.5 million in ARPA funding to help with whatever construction is required on the spring (as well as a future million-gallon water storage tank).
“Basically, in a single sentence, it’s fixable,” Mazalewski said.
At the same time, the city will continue investigating the possibility of drilling additional wells, in order to “hedge its bets with the outcome of the spring,” Bradshaw said. Another well could be placed on city-owned land or on a newly purchased site, either in Idaho (where the hydrogeology is better but water rights are more expensive) or in Wyoming (where there are fewer productive sites but rights are much easier to come by). This could cost the city between $500,000 and $2 million.
At the next city council meeting on Sept. 20, public officials will dive into a deeper discussion of water rights as they pertain to increased development in Driggs. The city’s comprehensive plan and code broadly state that development should mitigate its own impacts, and recently, as new large residential projects are proposed, city staff has advised the decision makers that subdivisions should supply the city with water rights commensurate to their size, whether by transferring existing rights from the property or by purchasing them from elsewhere.
“This has been a topic among staff for quite awhile,” Mayor August Christensen said. “I’m hearing a lot of other cities talking about water rights being transferred, I’m hearing it from other mayors, I feel like I’ve been surrounded by water rights conversations in many different arenas, and how it’s the normal practice. For the City of Driggs to be able to protect ourselves, especially with water resources being such a tender subject...this is just another way we can continue to grow and move forward.”
Otherwise, Christensen added, the onus falls on the city and each taxpayer to pay for new water sources down the road if developments don’t come to the table with enough water to support their own demand.
Council member Tristan Taylor questioned whether the requirement had been enforced consistently with recently-approved applications. Mazalewski acknowledged that at least one subdivision in the past year had “slipped through” without the transfer of water rights, but that the city intended to always require mitigation going forward.
The council approved the White Antler preliminary plat, with an amended condition suggested by Taylor that water rights would be provided to the city in phases as the development was built out.
To help the city understand its water rights, supply, and infrastructure, and how much storage it may need in the future, Keller Associates is also working on a system-wide water facility plan for the city, which should be finished by December. The study is partially funded by an Idaho DEQ planning grant.