In order to launch a revitalization project for the northwest block of downtown Driggs that includes the See N’ Save and Rise, the city has declared the block a “redevelopment area.”
According to the Downtown Master Plan, commissioned in 2007 and updated in 2016, the core of Driggs should have a public parking lot in each of its four quadrants, with parking that is convenient for workers and visitors but tucked out of sight, saving valuable street frontage for commercial ventures. In September the city approved a land swap with Randy Burnside, the owner of the old lumber yard, for a section of the public parking lot on West Little Avenue so that Burnside can develop a three-story commercial and residential building with better curb appeal and street access, while the city can redevelop the parking lot within the block. The total estimated cost of the improved parking lot in the northwest quadrant is around $500,000. The Driggs Urban Renewal Agency has agreed to pay $340,000 for the project over the next two years, and the city hopes to make up the rest of the cost with a community development block grant.
On Nov. 6 the city council authorized a contract with the Development Company out of Rexburg to apply for and manage the block grant to expand and improve the parking lot. In order to apply for the grant, the Development Company has to establish that at least a quarter of the block is blighted.
There are quite a few vacant lots on the block, including sites where buildings were demolished within the last two years. Some of the infrastructure on the block is inadequate; the stormwater system and fire lanes are substandard, and within the existing parking lot there aren’t safe pedestrian facilities. Several of the occupied properties show at least three conditions of “slum and blight,” which can include landscaping that isn’t up to code, lack of ADA accessibility, abandoned or discarded objects and equipment, and trash and debris, among other criteria. All told, Driggs determined that 63 percent of the properties were substandard, or blighted. And Daydreams Espresso closed its doors permanently last week, meaning the block has yet another vacant building. (The Daydreams coffee kiosk is still open.)
The declaration puts no onus on the property owners to improve their lots or buildings.
“The hope would be that through the project we will elevate economic conditions in the block of the redevelopment area and that will allow the property owners to upgrade their buildings and address the ADA issues, the fire issues, and others,” said Doug Self, the Driggs community development director.
Burnside will be demolishing the lumber yard buildings soon, and the Development Company will do an environmental assessment of the site. Rick Miller, the project manager from the Development Company, said he’s optimistic that the city will receive the grant.
The city will hold a public hearing on Nov. 19 to give members of the community an opportunity to comment on the parking lot project. More information will be posted about the project at www.driggsidaho.org before the meeting.
