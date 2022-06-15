Over 30 members of the public once again filled the council chambers on June 7 to see the result of a reconsideration of the Driggs City Council’s decision to deny the preliminary plat for Phase I of Rivers West, a large subdivision proposed for east of the high school.
Rivers West is envisioned as a four-phase development of attached and single family homes that would maximize the density potential for the existing zoning of the 40-acre property. Phase I consists of 24 attached homes on 24 lots along Ross Avenue and Booshway Street. In April after hearing hours of testimony from the public in opposition of the development, the Driggs council voted to deny approval of the Phase I preliminary plat, saying that the application was lacking information about park maintenance and ownership, did not “stand on its own” separate from latter phases, needed a traffic impact study, and did not comply with the city’s transportation plan.
Developer Colby Hackbarth appealed the decision, stating that his application met the city’s conditions of approval.
He told the council at the June 7 meeting that it was “frustrating to be painted as a money-hungry developer by the public.”
“We get a bad rap as a whole because some in my profession have done a poor job,” Hackbarth continued. “For us, however, we have worked tirelessly with your staff to present this plan, have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on engineering, impact studies, etcetera, with countless man hours having been spent to this point.”
He ticked through his arguments during the appeal. He said that the first phase does stand alone, in compliance with the city land development code, and while it was short a third of an acre of park space, he intended to pay a fee in lieu for the shortage. He said that a traffic impact study for Phase I had been completed, as well as a broader study for the entire subdivision (although the broader study was not available at the April meeting).
The major sticking point for council was the fact that the preliminary plat included 12 shared driveways with direct access onto Ross and Booshway. According to city staff, that was not in conformance with the city’s transportation plan, which prohibits private access onto collector streets. While staff had brought that up to the applicant previously, it was not made clear that it could be cause for denial.
Hackbarth had said during the April meeting and reiterated on June 7 that he was willing to build an east-west alley for access to the townhouses in place of individual driveways on Ross and Booshway. However, city attorney Sam Angell said, that change was significant enough to constitute a new hearing for a preliminary plat. “It would be a substantial modification of the original application,” Angell told the council.
Treading carefully in the somewhat unusual procedure, the council members refrained from considering new information during deliberation. Angell reminded them that only the public record as it stood was open to consideration. As such, the council came to a quick decision after asking a few procedural and clarifying questions of the staff and applicant.
“Looking at the potential conditions [for approval], I think these could potentially satisfy some of the concerns that were brought up in the denial, but personally I don’t think this is the right way to do it,” Councilman Miles Knowles said, agreeing that a revised application was preferable.
The members voted unanimously to uphold the original denial, affirming the reasons they had stated in April. Upon their vote, the mood of the crowd in the chambers turned ebullient; as the meeting proceeded, most of the public filtered out into the hallway in groups to continue talking about what they perceived as a win.
Hackbarth still has the option to request judicial review of the decision or submit a new application and restart the process from the beginning.