On June 14, the Driggs City Council ratified the appointment of a new city attorney, Sam Angell, to replace longtime attorney Stephen Zollinger.
Angell, who is originally from St. Anthony, lives in Rexburg and practices in Idaho Falls. He has done work for ICRMP, the government risk management program, for 15 years, and told the council that gives him a unique perspective on civic and insurance matters. He is also the city attorney for Ashton, where he has served for five years.
Zollinger, who has been with the city for over 20 years, will help smooth the transition before retiring. He had offered to stay longer, but Driggs successfully recruited a new hire before that was necessary.
The city will pay Angell $2,000 per month for his legal counsel, not including prosecutorial services.