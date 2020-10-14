The community is invited to weigh in for the last time (for now) on the new Driggs comprehensive plan, which will be put to a public hearing before the Driggs City Council on Oct. 20.
Driggs had aimed to adopt a new version of the plan to replace the one written in 2007 by August of this year, but coronavirus slowed that process by a few months. Driggs planning administrator Leanne Bernstein, who has led the effort with help from consulting firm Logan Simpson, the Driggs comprehensive plan committee, and other Driggs staff members and elected officials, said the extra time helped her understand the potential impacts and opportunities provided by the pandemic.
“I think that the process has been going very well, especially considering the circumstances,” she said. “We’ve received excellent public input throughout this whole process. Public input has created the framework of the plan and has molded the details.”
Comments can be made digitally on the draft (available to view at driggsidaho.org/uniquelydriggs) until Oct. 13, or people can submit any comments to the city council via phone or email at (208) 354-2362 ext. 2106 or at lbernstein@driggsidaho.org. People can also participate in the public hearing remotely on Zoom or over the phone, or by attending in person at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
“This new plan could not have happened if it wasn’t for all of the community members who took the time to get involved,” Bernstein said. “This plan is a reflection of the community’s voice — our collective needs and desires. Collecting, assessing, and learning from this information throughout this process and meeting so many people because of it has been my favorite part.”
Depending on how much input and deliberation the public hearing inspires, the city council may table their decision, adopt the plan, or send it back to the committee and to the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission for more review and new recommendations.
Bernstein said that many of the community’s goals this time around were similar to those stated in the 2007 comprehensive plan: support the local economy, provide recreational opportunities, protect natural resources, and maintain community character. A few major differences in the 2020 version include the concept of a growth management boundary, which Bernstein explained is intended to boost density downtown and preserve a more rural feel toward the outskirts of the city. The new plan removes explicit references to “smart growth,” but Bernstein said many of those concepts still remain.
In each section of the comprehensive plan, there are health highlights, made possible by a grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
“Thanks to the Foundation, the plan features a timely focus on health and health equity, which we believe will be a new trend in comprehensive planning across the country,” Bernstein said.
She pointed out that once adopted by council, the document is by no means set in stone; it calls for a full review at one year and two years after adoption. An entire section of the plan focuses on monitoring progress to keep the plan relevant and responsive.
“I believe that this plan will serve as a powerful tool in shaping policy and will have tangible results in the near future,” Bernstein said.