On July 7, the Driggs City Council approved the annexation of several parcels of isolated county land surrounded by city land near the schools.
The land, totaling around 70 acres, is held by three different property owners. One of the owners, Richard Lee, applied for an annexation of his own accord, in hopes of selling the 40 acres of investment property he purchased in 1980, according to surveyor Todd Cedarholm, who represented Lee at the city council meeting.
Driggs initiated the annexation of 30 acres to the north of Lee’s property. The entire donut hole has been used for recreation in recent years and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways grooms a 5km Nordic trail there in the winter.
With the annexation came a rezone from the county zone R-1 (single and two-family residential) to its closest city counterpart, RS-7. With minimal discussion, the city council approved the annexation and rezone.
This approval followed on the tail of an annexation that happened last summer, when the Teton School District 401 applied to bring the elementary, middle, and high school into city limits.
Driggs will only see an extra $900 or so annually in property taxes from the entire 70-acre annexation, but if development does occur there, the city will collect impact fees.
The homeowners’ association of Shoshoni Plains, the subdivision east of the parcels, submitted a statement in favor of the annexation, but did express the concern that, “there has been increased traffic through the subdivision as a short-cut to Ski Hill Road and along Booshway to the new elementary and middle schools, often exceeding speed limits and ignoring stop signs. So, although we support this annexation, we will be closely watching any new development plans for these parcels that might increase traffic to and through our subdivision, or otherwise adversely impact our property values and quality of life.”
The council and mayor have mentioned in the past the possibility of creating a LeGrand Pierre Avenue local improvement district, meaning that property owners along the street, including the school district, will pay a portion of the construction and paving of the sidewalks and road, which currently doesn’t continue through to Ski Hill Road as intended.
