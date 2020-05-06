The City of Driggs learned last week that it will receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to go toward a million dollar downtown revitalization project.
Community Development Block Grants are awarded by the Idaho Department of Commerce to small Idaho towns for infrastructure and economic development projects. With the assistance of The Development Company out of Rexburg, Driggs applied for the grant last fall. The mayor, city engineer, and community development director gave a remote presentation to the grant committee in March, and the $500,000 award was announced at the end of April.
The Driggs downtown master plan was designed nearly 15 years ago and updated in 2016 with a focus on the four blocks around the stoplight. Since then, the city has slowly worked toward the goal of a vibrant downtown core through public and private projects, including the reconstruction of West Little Avenue and Depot Street, the restoration of Key Bank and the old courthouse, and the construction of the Colter Building.
“These downtown revitalization project illustrates how community redevelopment is supposed to work,” Mayor Hyrum Johnson told the Teton Valley News. “As the city invests in infrastructure improvements, private owners see the benefits, and invest in improving their properties as well. It is a cascade effect, and a true community partnership which benefits everyone.”
Now the big project that the city will focus on for the next couple of years is the revitalization of the northwest block. Engineer Jay Mazalewski explained during his presentation that the area has become blighted. There is only one overhead light in the entire parking lot, no clear demarcation between the sidewalk and driving lane, drainage flows from the lot across the sidewalk, and a utility box and hydrant block the fire lane. There are also several vacant lots and defunct businesses lining the block.
“The site has multiple deficiencies that affect safety and functionality, and puts our infrastructure at risk,” Mazalewski said.
The city will reconfigure the lot, build landscape islands for stormwater drainage, bring the fire lane into compliance, and add street lights and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety. Of the estimated million dollar cost, the city will only spend $10,000 in cash and will provide around $120,000 in materials and manpower. The Driggs Urban Renewal Agency will carry the rest of the cost, $340,000, which the agency has raised through tax increment financing on improvements of properties within the urban renewal district. Interior parking lots and street-facing commercial development are a big focus for DURA.
Construction has already begun in the area. Headwaters Construction has broken ground (or asphalt) for the Burnside Building between the Colter Building and the See ‘N Save. That property, once part of the public parking lot, was the subject of a land swap that occurred last fall. The city now owns the old lumber yard, which will be razed and replaced with more parking capacity and an alley to the new Front Street. As part of the revitalization project, the city will build curbs, sidewalks, and gutters on the east side of the realigned Front Street.
“I’m excited to be part of this collaborative project to improve our downtown,” Johnson said. “This is a perfect example of how government at many levels can work together for the benefit of the greater community.”
Now that the city has received grant approval, Mazalewski will finalize the design and put the project out to bid. He estimated that construction could begin as soon as late summer or early fall, and will take around three months. He emphasized that the public works department has a regular maintenance schedule for the future infrastructure.
“We don’t want to build something and have it fall apart,” he said. “We want a successful, long-term viable project.”
