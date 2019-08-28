Last week the City of Driggs and Teton School District 401 finally wrapped up a matter that the two parties have been negotiating off and on for over six years; on Aug. 20 the Driggs City Council approved the annexation into city limits of the property that includes Teton High, Teton Middle, and the future Driggs Elementary.
“I’m glad this is happening,” Councilwoman Erika Earles said, echoing the sentiments of the whole council.
The approximately 72 acres owned by the school on 5th Street and LeGrand Pierre Avenue exist in an island of county land surrounded by city land. The school property is in the Driggs area of impact, meaning both the city and county have to weigh in on every decision. In 2013 the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission and Driggs City Council supported annexation of the land but could not reach an understanding on the improvement of those roads to city standards. The issue reemerged when the school district began construction of the new elementary school to the east of the middle school. In Sept. 2018 Driggs signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the new school to connect to the city water and sewer system with a deadline of one year to annex. As part of the annexation, the school properties will be rezoned from residential to civic.
Because the city charges 150 percent for out-of-city utilities, superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme has estimated that by being in city limits the school district would save around $12,000 per year in utilities for THS and TMS.
In the annexation agreement, the school district has committed to pay for the sealcoating of N 5th Street and the improvements of the portion of 5th and LeGrand Pierre that front school property, as well as the pathway and intersection, within five years. LeGrand Pierre, the gravel road leading to the site of the new elementary school, is one of the city’s top priorities for paving, since the new school and future development in the Shoshoni Plains subdivision will bring increased traffic to the area. Recent city road projects have cost $800,000 per mile and the school district would be responsible for approximately a quarter mile. Upon completion of the road and pathway, maintenance and plowing will be the city’s responsibility.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the annexation and rezone.
“We appreciate the great relationship we have with the city and working with the staff,” Woolstenhulme said, thanking the council for its approval. “It’s been a number of years and different issues have come and gone, but we’re finally here tonight.”
When adjacent property owners who benefit from the road improvements begin to develop their properties, they will partially reimburse the school district for the road. The city council also decided to formalize that procedure into a “clawback” ordinance, meaning from now on developers who pay for roads as well as water and sewer improvements can be repaid by other property owners.
“I like this, I think it reduces some of the financial risk associated with development,” Councilman Ralph Mossman said of the ordinance, which the council also unanimously approved.
