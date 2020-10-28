Council approves Mathews annexation again, sends rezone back to P&Z
There appears to be no end in sight for a long-disputed Driggs annexation and rezone on the south end of town, after the Driggs City Council, upon reviewing the application for the second time, remanded it back to the planning and zoning commission on Oct. 19.
In 2018, the former owner of the 11.2-acre parcel across Highway 33 from Creekside Meadows first sought to annex the property into city limits and rezone it for commercial mixed use to make it more attractive to potential buyers. That application was denied.
At the beginning of 2020, new owner Gavin Mathews, a Shelley businessman, attempted the same, with the stated plan to build apartment units on the south end of the property. The city council narrowly approved the application in April; after a 2-2 vote the mayor broke the tie in favor of the annexation and rezone. Then Valley Advocates for Responsible Development filed a complaint against the city and the mayor, saying that the public had been deprived of due process in a decision that shouldn’t have been rushed through in the midst of a global pandemic.
As a condition of the settlement, the city agreed to start from square one in the public hearing process, and in August the planning and zoning commission again recommended approval of the annexation and rezone, with the same conditions that were approved the first time around: a limitation on the possible commercial footprint and a design review overlay on the entire property.
The public hearing before city council was to be held in September but an error in the newspaper notice forced the planning department to push it back until this month.
On Oct. 13 the council spent over two hours deliberating about wetlands, affordable housing, zoning, infrastructure, and wildlife migration. Councilman Ralph Mossman said he didn’t want the council to inadvertently give property owners with vacant commercial land in the city more competition, and wished to eliminate the possibility of commercial and dense residential uses from the property.
Councilman Tristan Taylor, who was appointed to the council after the application was approved in April, said he wanted to defer to the professional opinions of the city staff. He asked the public works director and the planning administrator if they had any arguments against bringing the property into the city; they said no.
The council voted to approve the annexation but Mossman and council president August Christensen wanted to spend more time considering the rezone. A special meeting was scheduled for Oct. 19 and the council spent another hour debating possible alternatives before remanding the rezone to P&Z to find a zone that suited some of the council members better. The developer has told the planning department that he was not interested in a different zone.
Upon hearing the decision, Phillip Hanamaikai, who has been representing the owner, told the council the decision was “beyond disheartening” and questioned whether he and the owner would want to continue pursuing approval.
P&Z will consider a new zone at its November meeting, pending staff discussions with the developer. The meeting will be noticed in the Teton Valley News legals section.