Property slated for conservation
The developer of Horseshoe Meadows, an unusually shaped and completely vacant planned unit development west of Driggs on the way to Horseshoe Canyon, has applied to Teton County to vacate the subdivision in order to sell the property for conservation purposes.
Through the mid-2000s Teton Valley saw significant growth and a frenzy of subdividing that resulted in the creation of thousands of new lots. The recession of 2008 hit the valley hard, leaving many undeveloped or partially developed neighborhoods dotting the landscape.
Amidst the boom, in 2006 the Teton Board of County Commissioners approved the Horseshoe Meadows final plat, establishing 25 lots on 162 acres in a perfect circle, tracing the path of center pivot irrigation, in what had been farmland owned by the Bagley family. Taking advantage of a new planned unit development ordinance that the county had passed in 2005, John Grabow of JLC Holdings sought to make a luxury subdivision. A PUD grants the developer additional density of residences in exchange for the establishment of open space, which in Horseshoe Meadows was centered within the ring of houses and slated for continued agriculture, to preserve the area’s rural heritage. In 2007 newspapers, the three- to ten-acre lots were each listed at over $200,000 and advertised as horse-friendly properties with ample neighborhood amenities, pathways, and sweeping Teton views.
In 2009 and 2010, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development helped Teton County research and draft its current plat vacation ordinance and a re-platting ordinance, which gives developers incentives to redesign incomplete or distressed subdivisions. Those ordinances gave the county tools to address partially developed “zombie subdivisions” and expired “paper plats” where not even basic infrastructure had been installed.
Since the county adopted those policies, according to VARD records over 700 lots have been vacated from almost 9,000 acres, which is approximately ten percent of the total vacant lots that were platted during the fevered subdividing of the preceding decade.
Horseshoe Meadows has all the necessary infrastructure, including the circular internal road, rock walls at the entrance, signage, fire ponds, and utilities, and the developer was in compliance with the development agreement. Two of the lots were sold to third parties, but no homes have been built. Those owners and the developer have co-signed the application to vacate the subdivision and have each agreed to sell their portion once vacated.
The vacation will facilitate the sale of the property to conservation interests as valuable sandhill crane habitat. Because it has farmed fields and is near the Teton River, preserving the property would increase the potential grazing area for cranes that migrate through the valley. The subdivision is already a healthy hunting ground for several raptors, and smaller birds flit around the cattail-lined fire ponds.
The BOCC will hold a public hearing on the vacation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Comments can be emailed to pz@co.teton.id.us on or before Aug. 6.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.