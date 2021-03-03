A large luxury development with a checkered past in the northwest corner of Teton County may see renewed activity if the county approves its application for a significant plat amendment to complete the subdivision golf course.
River Rim Ranch is a multi-phase planned unit development on Highway 33 west of Tetonia, on the bench above the Teton River. Initially approved in the mid-2000s, the luxury development includes around 400 lots on 4,500 acres. The original owner lost the PUD to foreclosure during the Great Recession, and Glacier Bancorp held it until 2018 when Grand Teton Land Company acquired it and began discussions with the county planning department and planning and zoning commission about future development. After two work sessions with P&Z in 2020, GTLC submitted its application for a significant plat amendment and P&Z will hold a public hearing to consider the application on March 9.
An amended agreement requested by the bank in 2014 made the nonexistent golf course, at that point overtaken by noxious weeds, optional to develop rather than an obligation. The proposed new plat amendment, the seventh since the PUD’s inception, includes the reinstatement of the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed golf course and associated amenities. Related development includes a golf campus with a driving range, pro shop, and clubhouse, and the West Rim Village, which will have an equestrian center, spa, and convenience store. All those uses have already been approved in the PUD.
During a November work session with P&Z, project architect Scott Bechtle expressed enthusiasm about River Rim’s potential, noting that the pandemic has led to a boom in the second home and luxury market.
Comment can be submitted during the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, either remotely or in person at the courthouse. Visit tetoncountyidaho.gov for online meeting instructions or to see more information on the application.