On June 7 the Driggs City Council will reconsider its decision on Rivers West, a large subdivision next to Teton High. In April the council voted unanimously to deny the preliminary plat application for the first phase, saying that the information provided was incomplete and that the application did not comply with the city’s transportation plan.
In 2021, Colby Hackbarth submitted a concept plan for Rivers West, a four-phase development of attached and single family homes that maximized the density potential for the existing zoning of the 40-acre property. Last fall, the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed and eventually recommended conditional approval of the preliminary plat for Phase I, which consists of 24 attached homes on 24 lots along Ross Avenue and Booshway Street. According to the master plan, the total development would have 166 units in Phases I through III and an indeterminate number of four-plexes in Phase IV.
Neighboring residents said during the April meeting that they wanted to see a subdivision with fewer units and more thoughtful planning. They expressed concern over increased traffic, density, and impacts to pedestrian safety near the schools.
One issue that was brought up mid-way through the process is that the Driggs Transportation Plan prohibits private connections to collector roads unless there is no alternative. The city public works department suggested that the developer could build an alley behind the first row of houses for driveway access instead of a series of driveways onto Ross Avenue and Booshway Street. Hackbarth told the council he was amenable to building an alley.
Despite that, the council voted to deny the application, saying that it did not comply with the transportation plan and land development code, and that the application was incomplete and needed a comprehensive traffic study, phasing plan, and definitive solution for the public park requirement and improvements.
Hackbarth appealed the decision on May 4, stating that his application met the city’s conditions of approval.
In an email to the Teton Valley News, Hackbarth wrote, “Rivers West first phase development consists of twin home lots that are allowed under the current land zoning on the property. We have worked diligently with city staff for two years to develop this project and have met every requirement for development put before us. All engineering, traffic impact studies, and utility due diligence has been completed and approved. We were thrown a curve ball at the last minute that has since been resolved and I fully anticipate full approval by city council during the reconsideration meeting.”
City planning administrator Leanne Bernstein clarified that the June 7 discussion will not be a public hearing, and that new information will not be introduced to the council. She said that a more detailed explanation of the procedure of the reconsideration will be available before the meeting, pending legal review.
The meeting agenda will be posted at driggsidaho.org.