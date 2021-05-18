The Teton Board of County Commissioners will consider a resolution on May 19 to issue registered warrants in order to pay $2,699,363.26 to Burns Concrete for damages, attorney's fees, and interest, after over a decade of lawsuits and three trips to the Idaho Supreme Court.
The legal battles revolved around land use decisions made in the late 2000s.
In 2007 Burns Holdings LLC received a zone change that included a development agreement to build a concrete batch plant on the 6.5-acre property owned by the Idaho Falls corporation Burns Concrete. Teton County denied the company’s application for a conditional use permit to erect a building taller than code allowed. Burns appealed the denial to the Idaho Supreme Court and lost, then applied for a variance to build the 75-foot-tall facility. The county denied the variance.
Former county commissioner Larry Young wrote a letter to the Teton Valley News in 2018 in defense of the board’s decisions to deny those applications in 2007. “In the simplest possible (non-legal) terms, this is a case of a developer who was asking, outrageously, to build thirty feet higher than the maximum height allowed in the zone (45’ then, 45’ now), and who refused to take no for an answer,” Young wrote. “If the massive eyesore I describe had been approved and built, I have no doubt that most of you would have been shocked, and would have wanted the scalp of any elected official who had voted for it.”
The development agreement between Burns and Teton County required the construction of a permanent concrete plant on the property within 18 months, but allowed operation of a temporary facility in the meantime.
In 2012 the county told the company to cease operations and remove the temporary facility. Burns Concrete sued the county, claiming it was in breach of the development agreement, and the county filed a counterclaim. In 2014 District Court Judge Dane Watkins ruled in favor of the county. Burns appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, which ruled against the district court.
In 2017, Burns again sued the county, seeking $1.9 million in damages it claimed to have suffered as a result of the county’s decisions, plus years of interest. Newly-elected county prosecuting attorney Billie Siddoway became the second prosecutor, after Kathy Spitzer, to work on the case. The trial ended in May of 2018 and in early 2019, Judge Watkins determined that Burns was entitled to $1.04 million in damages.
Siddoway appealed the decision and in November of 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the district court’s judgment that the county was in breach of the development agreement.
On May 7 of this year, a final judgment from district court was filed that said the county was responsible not only for damages and attorney fees but also $389,125 in prejudgment interest. Both the district court and Supreme Court acknowledged that the temporary plant must be removed.
In a press release from the county on May 18, Commissioner Cindy Riegel said about the case, “Prosecutor Siddoway refused to partner with a more experienced civil litigator and made decisions that completely undermined years of work on this case. She tried to play nice with the plaintiff, and they took full advantage of that and the taxpayers of Teton County."
Aware that the judgment would be released, the county has been puzzling out how to pay the nearly $2.7 million owed. County clerk Kim Keeley explained that after the property tax turnover that occurs in July, she and other county staff will have a better idea of how much is left in this year's budget to go toward the judgment, and how much needs to budgeted for next year. The county is poised to receive significant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, but those monies cannot be used for to pay for a judgment, Keeley noted. However, the American Rescue funds could cover other items in the 2022 budget.
On May 19 the county commissioners will consider approving a resolution to issue three registered warrants to be paid by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The warrants are basically promissory notes that accrue 1 percent interest as soon as they are issued.