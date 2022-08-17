Vacation rental operators could owe $255 per year
Teton County is proposing a suite of new and increased fees to better reflect the actual cost of different processes and permits at the courthouse. The county will hold a public hearing on Aug. 22 before adopting the changes.
The hearing is required for all proposed fees that go up by more than 5%. Aside from some printing, testing, and administrative fee increases from the DMV, probation officer, elections office, and GIS department, as well as an increased rental fee for the fairgrounds building, most of the changes come out of the county planning department and the transfer station.
Planning Fees
County planning administrator Jade Krueger explained the proposed fees during a Teton Board of County Commissioners meeting on July 25.
She is recommending eliminating a couple fees (extension request, temporary use permit) and adding new ones, including for pre-application conferences ($125), grading and erosion control permit ($150 paid to the road and bridge department), legal review, and a short term rental permit ($255 per year) for the unincorporated county.
Government fees are supposed to cover the actual cost in staff time, noticing, and materials for applications and services. Krueger explained that a simple pre-application conference, of which the planning department holds many as people begin planning a new subdivision or plat amendment, takes around two hours of her time.
The biggest change comes with a reduction of the cost of enormous subdivisions. Currently the cost of subdividing a property into between 20 and 400 lots ranges from $12,000 to $62,000. Krueger said that in looking at the staff time, there isn’t a big difference between reviewing small subdivisions and large ones.
“It seems rather excessive,” she said about the fees, which she wants to drop to between $3,000 and $5,000. “I also don’t foresee a time when we have a 400-lot subdivision, at least not without a PUD (planned unit development) component.”
Short Term Rental Permits
In order to comply with the newly-adopted land development code, which includes language about short term rental permits, county operations manager Dan Reyes researched what some other counties in Idaho are doing to regulate STRs. For instance, Fremont County charges $195 for an STR permit but intends to increase that rate; the county requires STRs to have visible signage so that neighbors can contact a local representative; and inspections are done biannually.
Currently in the valley only the City of Driggs requires business licenses for STRs. The city charges an initial registration fee of $80 and a renewal fee of $50. STRs in Driggs and Victor are also subject to an additional 6% local lodging tax. Over in Alta, units are required to be rented out for at least 31 days at a time, per the Teton County, WY land development regulations.
Reyes said that, based on the estimated 2018 STR supply in the unincorporated county (370 whole homes being rented short term, according to the county’s housing strategic plan), if the county charges $200 per year for each, it would collect around $74,000 that could pay the salary of a code enforcement officer or fund compliance software. An additional $55 annual service fee would go to the GIS department, so that the county can offer a map of all permitted rentals and offer the contact information for a local representative of each STR.
Reyes said that Fremont County, which has had an STR permitting process for around a decade, told him that “a local representative is essential for the public, because they mainly want someone to complain to.”
Commissioner Mike Whitfield noted that the STR model can range from renting out a room in a house to offset mortgage payments, all the way to large scale commercial enterprises, and he said he didn’t want to burden owner-occupied rentals. Commission chair Cindy Riegel suggested some kind of exemption for owner-occupied, similar to the homeowner’s exemption for property taxes.
Reyes also suggested that with the permit comes a site plan and Eastern Idaho Public Health septic capacity evaluation requirement, as well as re-inspection every three years. He proposed that an owner submit proof that the codes, covenants, and restrictions that applied to the property allowed STRs, but the commissioners disagreed, saying the county doesn’t enforce subdivision CC&Rs.
“I would not want to get involved in CC&Rs,” Riegel said. “The HOA will have to deal with that, not us.”
The commissioners will need to amend the LDC in order to require site plans for STR permits. Krueger told them it was wise to assume that other fees will probably need be updated after a year of implementation of the new LDC.
Tipping Fees
Tipping fees at the Teton County Transfer Station will likely see a big hike. In a July memo to the BOCC, the county solid waste department explained the requested increases from $210 to $250 per ton for unsorted waste, $80 to $100 per ton for household trash, and $15 to $40 per ton for household and recycling or sorted. (The $5 minimum for small household loads will remain the same.)
Tipping fees have gone up at Circular Butte landfill, the final resting place of Teton County’s trash. Hauling material to the landfill has also gotten more expensive, partly due to fuel costs.
“While other expenses have also increased over the past years, the increase in tipping and hauling costs are by far the most significant and will have the most impact on the Solid Waste financial situation,” the report reads.
RAD Curbside owner Dave Hudacsko said he was waiting to see what the commissioners decide on tipping fees, but agreed that it was unfortunate that hauling costs had increased so much recently, when RAD had just received approval for a rate increase for its services early in 2022, to keep up with the cost of living for employees in Teton Valley.
In the longer term, the county is making an effort to decrease the amount of waste it sends to the landfill. Thanks to a $80,000 DEQ grant, by next fall the transfer station will have a covered concrete pad for sorting construction and demolition waste, which the county hopes will enable the diversion of over 1,200 tons of waste per year. Waste like dimensional lumber, sheet metal, wire, and drywall can be kept out of the landfill and salvaged by the public locally. With a sorting fee required for contractors dropping off unsorted C&D loads, the transfer station will be able to staff employees who are primarily responsible for diversion and managing salvage days (which currently only happen on Fridays, with more possible in the future).
“We try and save the taxpayers money, and most of that comes with trying to be efficient,” solid waste supervisor Dann O’Donnell told the Teton Valley News in July. “That comes from trying to avoid being wasteful. All of our diversion, all of our recycling, is kind of geared toward being as least wasteful as possible.”
The public hearing for fee increases will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 22, after the public hearing for the FY23 county budget. More meeting information is available at tetoncountyidaho.gov.