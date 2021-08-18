The design phase is complete on a long-awaited, state-funded road reconstruction project north of Hatch’s Corner and the comment period is now open.
Val View Road, known officially as N 500 W, is in a state of deterioration, with a catalog of flaws including poor drainage, cracking, potholes, patches, and rutting. With a narrow width and no paved shoulders, it’s not up to county road standards.
“In its existing state, this road is a safety hazard for all users,” reads the presentation on the reconstruction project, available on the county website.
In 2018, the county was awarded a $1.26 million grant by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council in order to rebuild a portion of the road from 7750 N to 10,000 N in fiscal year 2021-22. The county is responsible for covering the remaining cost of the project, which is estimated to total over $1.4 million.
For more information and to view the virtual open house about the project, visit tetoncountyidaho.gov and click on the N 500 W Reconstruction link. The construction timeline is to be determined.
Comments on the project before the final design phase should be submitted by Aug. 31 to Robert Ramsey at rramsey@civilscience.com or (208) 737-0007 ext. 202.