The Teton Board of County Commissioners is again trying to update its road plowing map and criteria in order to have a standardized, logical, and flexible approach to snow plowing. The matter has come up annually for the last five or so years but has yet to be resolved.
“It’s something we have continued to postpone,” public works director Darryl Johnson said ruefully at a BOCC meeting last November.
The county snow plow map was adopted around the time that the GIS department was created and few amendments have been made since then. To evaluate new plowing requests, the county has used a draft scorecard that was first introduced in 2009 but was never formally approved. The scorecard rates a road’s safety to plow, connectivity, and residential density, among other criteria, and a road must receive at least 50 points to be added to the plow map. The county currently plows many roads that fall below the 50-point threshold; according to the Teton County Road & Bridge Department’s calculations in 2017, the total of ineligible roads came to nearly 60 miles. (The county plows around 270 of the 350 miles within its jurisdiction.)
On April 29, Johnson and road and bridge supervisor Clay Smith presented the commissioners with the county plow map, along with some possible recommendations of removal or addition.
The reasons the county plows roads that aren’t eligible according to the draft criteria vary. Some roads serve potato cellars or power plants that need to be checked frequently through the winter; some roads have been plowed for decades to serve isolated residents; and some roads access vacant homes that property owners want to check on a few times a winter. The state of the road itself sometimes causes the issue: plowing can destroy dirt two tracks, requiring the county to rebuild the road; sometimes property owners eliminate a plow driver’s ability to safely turn around at the end of the road, or they leave equipment too close to the right of way, hindering snow storage.
Roads classified for “intermittent plowing” lend their own headaches. That category originally applied to farm roads that the county opened up in the spring so that producers could access their stores, but now, Johnson explained, new residents see “intermittent” on the map and call the county mid-winter to request plowing, a challenging and untenable task.
The conversation was nearly identical to a discussion the BOCC had in October of 2017, but nothing came of that. Present and past commissioners have agreed that they can’t alter the plow map right before winter; they have to make map decisions in the spring to give residents ample time to find plowing alternatives if their roads are removed from the map.
At last month’s meeting, the current commissioners decided to hold a work session on the plowing criteria on May 13 at 10 a.m.
“I’m not a fan of it, it really doesn’t work,” Johnson said of the draft criteria.
The commissioners will address the snow plow map in a follow-up work session, and might even wipe the map and start fresh, although they acknowledged that there are some roads that will need to be grandfathered in.
Commissioner Cindy Riegel said that the public works department or BOCC need criteria that give them some discretion in adding or removing roads from the map.
“We need flexibility on the map,” she said. “It’s been set in stone for how long?”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.