At a public hearing that was supposed to check an administrative box in the land development code adoption process, the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission instead voted 4-2 to recommend denial of a new zone map in order to send a message to the Teton Board of County Commissioners.
The purpose of the hearing on June 14 was to pass on the first draft of a new zone map, a step that should have occurred in January when the P&Z commissioners voted to forward a revised draft of the new land development code to the BOCC. P&Z had been deliberating over the draft for eight months and had held two public hearings to receive feedback from the community on the code. Former planning administrator Gary Armstrong and former P&Z chair Jack Haddox had determined last summer that an official rezone application was necessary along with the recommendation of the code, but when Armstrong and senior planner Joshua Chase both left the county in 2021, that procedural step fell by the wayside.
The BOCC has already made edits to the zone map in the last few months during a series of work sessions, and the outcome of the P&Z meeting was not expected to impact the decision makers’ deliberation at the upcoming BOCC public hearing on the land development code on June 29.
Unlike that hearing, which is scheduled as a stand-alone meeting from 2 to 8 p.m. with advance sign-ups encouraged for those wishing to make public comment, the P&Z map item came at the end of an already full agenda of concept plan and preliminary plat applications. On Tuesday the courthouse meeting room was packed with people awaiting their turn for public comment and around 40 more attendees watched the proceedings on Zoom.
Once the zone map public hearing began, three hours into what would be a six hour meeting, county planning administrator Jade Krueger explained the intent and reasoning behind the hearing, and reiterated that the most effective way for the public to be heard was to send their comments to the BOCC and attend the June 29 meeting.
P&Z commissioner Wade Kaufman summed up the zone map hearing by saying, “We’re not talking the nuts and bolts, we’re talking the whole enchilada of this map.”
Kaufman and fellow commissioner Lindsey Love were appointed to P&Z last month, after the commission had made its recommendation on the land development code.
Speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting restated many of the same concerns that have been voiced throughout the process. They expressed feared that changing to lower allowed densities in the unincorporated county would further drive up land and home prices and exclude the locals and workforce from being able to purchase property here, and eliminate the ability of landowners to subdivide their properties to pass on land to family members or sell it for a profit.
Most of the county is currently one of two zones: agriculture-20 or ag/rural residential-2.5. The numbers in the zone names indicate the minimum allowable lot size in acres.
The steering committee that first wrote the code as well as the county commissioners have maintained that lower density in the county will encourage more growth in the cities where public infrastructure can better support density; also the average density model allows large landowners to carve off lots as small as one acre and encourages clustering in subdivisions, as long as the average lot size meets the code minimum.
For example, if a property owner had a 40-acre parcel in a 7.5-acre zoning district, the parcel could still be subdivided. The density would be calculated by dividing the parcel size by the zoning district allowance (in this case, 40/7.5). That would allow for five lots, but the minimum lot size could be one acre, meaning the subdivision could include four lots that are one acre in size, and one larger lot with the remaining acreage.
Some residents have demanded that the proposed new code be “put on the ballot.” However, according to the Idaho Local Land Use Planning Act, decisions about zoning legislation and comprehensive plans cannot be delegated to voters. P&Z vice chair Wyatt Penfold reminded the audience on Tuesday night that the controversy over the code highlighted the importance of voting in local elections.
After hearing several hours of testimony, P&Z chair Bert Michelbacher recalled that in January, the P&Z commissioners had to decide whether to “massage the code to what we felt was correct based on the comments we had received from the public, or, as the county commissioners recommended quite strongly, pass it on.” He noted that the P&Z commissioners had failed to reach a consensus on the question of zoning densities so instead forwarded a series of opinions from individual commissioners to accompany the draft code.
Commissioner Tim Watters bemoaned the fact that the county comprehensive plan didn’t give specific density guidelines and said he felt the P&Z didn’t receive enough information to make an educated recommendation.
“It’s very difficult to have an impassioned meeting like this and then just say, ‘thank you, pass it on,’” Watters said.
In an extended metaphor, several commissioners agreed that “the boat had sailed” on the zone map. Kaufman mused that the P&Z was standing on the dock watching the ship depart. “We’re not driving the ship, we’re just the flunkies stocking it.”
Penfold proposed “sending a flare to the ship,” or telling the BOCC that they needed to take a harder look at the zone map and average densities before adopting the code.
“If we can implement change, we can save the [BOCC] a lot of headache if we say ‘nobody likes the map, that we’ve heard from,’” Penfold said.
Watters and Commissioner Rebeca Nolan brought forward a motion to recommend approval with conditions, asking the BOCC to reconsider the list of P&Z comments about the zone districts and conduct a fiscal impact study of the proposed zone changes. The motion failed in a tie, with Penfold saying it wasn’t a strong enough message.
Kaufman then made a motion to recommend denial, with the same conditions. Four commissioners voted in favor of the recommendation, with Watters and Nolan voting against it.
In a follow-up email to the Teton Valley News, planning administrator Krueger wrote that a land development code and zone change alone can’t fix some of the large issues that Teton County is facing. “But I’m confident that as a community, we can continue to work on necessary solutions county-wide to address those, such as Transfer of Development Rights programs, affordable housing ordinances, and continued natural resource protection.”
Krueger added that planning staff is available to answer questions related to any proposed changes. The planning department is still accepting land use applications, but there are many applications in the development pipeline, which may cause a lag in the public hearing schedule.
To submit public comment on the draft land development code, email ldccomments@co.teton.id.us or drop off a letter at the courthouse. To sign up to speak at the BOCC public hearing on June 29 between 2 and 8 p.m., or to review the draft land development code, visit the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov and find the LDC item under Announcements.