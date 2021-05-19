There are two vacant seats on the seven-member Teton County Planning and Zoning Commission, and with a raft of planning applications coming through the pipeline, including a rewrite of the land development code, the county is seeking residents to fill those seats.
The commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month and is charged with acting as an advisory group on planning, land use, and development policies and issues. This week P&Z held a public hearing at Teton High School on Tuesday to begin to tackle revisions to the draft code.
The five current commissioners are chair Jack Haddox, Bert Michelbacher, Erica Tremblay, Tim Watters, and Taylor Cook, who joined the board in March. After a four-year period without turnover on P&Z, in 2019 the Teton Board of County Commissioners appointed four new members to replace people whose terms had ended.
Free Teton Valley, a newly-formed group that opposes the draft code, has included in its list of goals a request to “rebalance the P&Z commission” before the body votes on the new land use code, so that it “accurately represents our community and is comprised of the following: large- and small-scale farmers and ranchers, contractors and trades, small business owners, realtors and property managers, both large and small property owners and developers, and an economically diverse group of our citizens.”
Anyone interested in serving the county should fill out an application and drop it off at the courthouse or email it to commissioners@co.teton.id.us by June 9. The application includes a page of “Questions to Ask Yourself,” to remind applicants of the time commitment, training, and purpose of the P&Z commission. The chair of the BOCC is responsible for appointing members to P&Z.