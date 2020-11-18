On Tuesday, Nov. 10 the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its reluctant approval to the concept plan for a 24-lot subdivision on a 79-acre property on the corner of Highway 32 and 33.
The proposed Buckrail Ranch Subdivision would be the first large subdivision directly accessed from Highway 32 in Teton County. The property is zoned A/RR-2.5, for agricultural and rural residential uses with minimum lot sizes of 2.5 acres. The concept plan outlines 20 lots that are approximately 2.5 acres and four larger ones fronting the highways, and an internal road with a series of five roundabouts leading through the neighborhood. The Idaho Transportation Department has approved the developer’s request for primary access from Highway 32.
Several members of the public submitted comment in opposition to the development, saying there is already a glut of subdivisions in Tetonia and that the neighborhood is actually a high-density subdivision in an area that the county comprehensive plan designates as low-density residential.
The applicant proposing Buckrail Ranch is Dean Rodatos, a California developer who has already made several forays into Teton County. Rodatos told the P&Z commissioners on Nov. 10 that he envisioned a convenient, affordable product just outside of Tetonia for working couples, retirees, and people hoping to build small vacation homes.
“The goal is to provide a new, more modern subdivision,” he said, explaining that the Buckrail Ranch codes, covenants, and restrictions would allow smaller 1,200 sq. ft. minimum homes. “People want the freedom of building something small but they want the open space.”
“I wish you could convince me that we need another 2.5 subdivision in Tetonia,” said P&Z commissioner Erica Tremblay, naming several other vacant platted subdivisions in the vicinity. “I’ve lived here 20 years and I’ve watched quite a bit of the boom-bust cycles we’ve had.”
Rodatos responded that he had already spent a million dollars in infrastructure in Teton Valley and said he wasn’t responsible for the county’s issues with vacant subdivisions.
The first time a motion was made to approve the concept plan, it died for lack of a second. County planning administrator Gary Armstrong reminded the commissioners of the subdivision process. “Approval of concept does not mean you approve of the subdivision,” he said. “It means the applicant has submitted an application that’s in concert with the planning and zoning code of the county.”
Eventually the commission agreed to approve the plan, although commissioner Tim Watters said that he perceived an inherent conflict between the county’s comprehensive plan and its much older land development plan, which is in the midst of an update. “I don’t think we can wait on this until we have a new code, but in the meantime it seems like the comprehensive plan, which was created by the public, isn’t necessarily reflected by our code in these more rural areas,” Watters said.
The property is entirely in the City of Tetonia’s area of impact. Tetonia P&Z is scheduled to review the Buckrail Ranch preliminary plat application and make recommendations to the applicant at its next meeting on Dec. 7, before the county P&Z does the same. To submit comment to the Tetonia commission email planner83452@gmail.com.