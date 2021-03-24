During its March 9 meeting, the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission deferred decisions on two large subdivision applications, Buckrail Ranch and Centennial Estates.
Buckrail Ranch, a proposed 24-lot subdivision on a 79-acre property on the corner of Highway 32 and 33, received concept approval from P&Z as well as the Tetonia P&Z and city council (the property is in the Tetonia area of impact) last year, and on March 9 the developer, Dean Rodatos, sought preliminary plat approval, the second in a three-step process for a large subdivision.
The P&Z commissioners struggled with their feeling that a neighborhood composed of 2.5-acre lots outside of the cities was too dense to fit with the future land use map of county comprehensive plan, although the proposal does comply with the older land development code.
“We’ve run into this so many times, and part of it is that the code still supports 2.5 in this area even though it should be 20...I don’t know if we can actually deny it and get away with it,” said Commissioner Erica Tremblay.
After a motion to recommend approval and a motion to recommend denial both failed, the P&Z voted to continue the public hearing to the next meeting on April 13.
On March 9, P&Z also held a public hearing for the concept plan for Centennial Estates, a 15-lot residential subdivision proposed for 73 acres east of the highway and north of 5000S. The owner, Aaron Powers, will also seek a plat amendment for the Sorenson Creek subdivision in order to use one Sorenson Creek lot as the access to the landlocked Centennial Estates property. The P&Z commissioners balked at the complexity of two land use applications that were dependent on each other, and voted to continue the concept plan hearing until the lot issue is resolved.
Another large subdivision is further along in the the preliminary plat process; Lucy Meadows, a proposed neighborhood of 30 lots on 80 acres south of Victor, received approval from P&Z in January of this year. On March 8 the board of county commissioners spent some time reviewing the application before continuing the public hearing to March 22 in order to have more time to look at the subdivision’s landscaping plan.
After another prolonged discussion on Monday, the county commissioners voted to approve the Lucy Meadows preliminary plat with several conditions, including a groundwater assessment, maintenance of the vacant land for agriculture, a phasing timeline, landscaping in tandem with the phases, and improved public pathway and bike lane connectivity.
Information on proposed subdivisions in the county is available at tetoncountyidaho.gov.