Only one long-standing member remains on the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission after commission chair Chris Larson's term expired earlier this fall and vice chair Sarah Johnston resigned in November.
The seven-member commission is charged with acting as an advisory group on planning, land use, and development policies and issues. Until recently, the P&Z bench was stacked with experienced members; before September of 2019, when four new members were appointed to replace outgoing commissioners, P&Z had seen no turnover since 2015. But with the departure of Johnston and Larson, commissioner Jack Haddox has the most seniority on the young board, and was appointed board chair on Nov. 10.
Sarah Johnston, who has served since 2015, submitted her resignation on Nov. 7; planning administrator Gary Armstrong told the county commissioners Johnston was unable to dedicate enough time to P&Z due to family, work, and COVID concerns.
Johnston was a member of the Teton County Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee from 2012 through 2019, a member of the Teton County Road Committee in 2014, and had been serving on the Land Development Code Steering Committee. As a civil engineer and owner of Arrowleaf Engineering, Johnston was able to approach planning topics and infrastructure questions with unique technical expertise. Johnston declined to be interviewed on her departure from P&Z.
With eight years on the Teton County P&Z and 12 as a planning commissioner in Park City, Utah, Chris Larson is well-acquainted with the planning process in both urban and rural areas. He served in Park City during the lead-up to the 2002 Winter Olympics. "There was a lot of money coming in and a tremendous amount of development pressure," Larson remembered. "We were in the position of wanting to stop a lot of things—it's hard to stand up to big money, and the same is true here."
When former county commissioner Kathy Rinaldi convinced Larson to join Teton County P&Z, he had a lot of learning to do about rural planning. In his first meeting, he said someone used the word "ag" and Larson had to ask what that meant. Every month he came to meetings with a new agricultural question to pose to his fellow commissioners.
Larson feels that P&Z's biggest accomplishment during his tenure was the adoption of the new county comprehensive plan in 2012.
"That was a huge deal," he said. "There were meetings held in the high school auditorium, emotions ran high, there were a lot of people on both sides as we tried to figure out—what do we want for this community? I think the end product was a good document—it laid a good foundation for development in the future of Teton County, Idaho."
The ensuing effort to adopt a land development code that meshes with the comprehensive plan is still happening, eight years later. Larson will continue to serve on the steering committee and said a draft code is expected soon, at which point the county will begin another phase of public outreach.
"Even though I feel like I've fulfilled my obligation to P&Z, I made a commitment to myself to get the development code passed, so I'm sticking with that," Larson said. He added that he wanted to take a year off from public service, but admitted that could look more like six months if the right volunteer position came along.
Through years of development pressure and economic booms and busts, Larson said he has learned to listen to the public and to communicate.
"A lot of times I'd go into a meeting without my mind made up. I'd want to see what people have to say, to be open-minded, and not have a pre-determined decision. That's an important thing to learn," he said.
About the turnover on P&Z, Larson said, "As a commissioner you like to rely on experience and institutional history when you make decisions, whether you agree with another member's philosophy or not." Fortunately, he added, in the last year the senior members and the planning department have focused on getting the new commissioners up to speed and educated on the process.
Tim Watters, a former Community Foundation of Teton Valley board member, was chosen to fill Larson's seat. Watters joined current P&Z members Jack Haddox, Aidan Sullivan, Erica Tremblay, Patrick McDonnell, and Bert Michelbacher. The county is currently soliciting applications from people interested in replacing Johnston on the commission. Letters of interest can be submitted to pz@co.teton.id.us.