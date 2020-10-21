On Oct. 13 the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the first step in the subdivision process for Lucy Meadows, a proposed neighborhood of 30 lots on 80 acres south of Victor.
The subdivision would be accessed from 1000 W, 9500 S, and 500 W and surrounded by several other subdivisions of various sizes, including Golf Vista Estates, Pole Canyon Ranches, Oliver Subdivision, Coltside, and Teton Springs.
Victor public works director Rob Heuseveldt is moonlighting as the project engineer for Lucy Meadows, which is in the Victor area of impact. He acknowledged at the beginning of Tuesday’s public hearing that he had a conflict of interest and said he would recuse himself from the city’s review of the project. He explained that he had prior approval from the city attorney and administrator to work on projects outside of city limits but said with a chuckle that he had quickly learned not to take on projects in the city’s area of impact either. Victor will hire an outside engineer to review the preliminary and final plat for Lucy Meadows.
In addition to the perceived conflict of interest, members of the community also expressed opposition to the subdivision because of traffic impacts to the surrounding roads, concern over the number of private septic systems and wells it entailed, and the number of vacant lots already in the vicinity.
Heuseveldt explained that the applicant is a contractor and intends to build out the first phase of 11 lots on the eastern side of the subdivision and sell those before pursuing the second and third phase. He said he would provide a landscaping plan that included street trees and weed mitigation during the preliminary plat process.
The subdivision is allowed under the property’s current agricultural/rural residential 2.5-acre zoning. Some members of the audience at Tuesday’s meeting were surprised or alarmed to hear that each of the 30 lots could house an accessory dwelling unit, which according to county code are allowed on lots that are an acre or larger. The secondary units can be no larger than 1,500 sq. ft. or half the size of the primary dwelling.
Regarding the private utilities, Heuseveldt said that the county has regulations in place over wells and septic systems, and criteria for when to require a nutrient pathogen study. The Lucy Meadows Subdivision doesn’t meet those criteria because the property doesn’t have wetlands, creeks, or high groundwater. There will be an internal private road and no lots will directly access existing county roads.
P&Z commission chair Chris Larson said he was “reasonably comfortable with the concept plan moving forward” as long as the City of Victor had input in each phase of the process. With little hesitation the commission voted to approve the plan. The applicant will now submit a preliminary plat application that will be the subject of public hearings at the P&Z and county commissioner level.