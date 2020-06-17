Goal is using public assets to “highest and best use”
In an effort to use existing public property as efficiently as possible, Teton County is in the midst of formulating a multi-building facility plan that will include five departments.
The conversation started over two years ago when the public works director requested a larger space for the county’s growing road and bridge department, currently housed behind the law enforcement center in Driggs. The Teton Board of County Commissioners budgeted $1.2 million for a new metal building on county-owned property on Cemetery Road, but that site proved unpopular among neighboring residents and conservation interests.
Since then, the county has been batting around different options, and finally returned to an old idea: renovate the armory.
Commissioner Bob Heneage, who has a background in architecture and project management, actually renovated the National Guard facility north of Driggs in 2005 and is quite familiar with the armory, which the county purchased in 2017. Heneage took the lead on the facility planning project and met with county departments, Big-D Construction, and JRW & Associates to hammer out a plan that would accommodate all the county departments for the next two decades.
In addition to the road and bridge department, the facility plan had to account for the IT and emergency management department, Teton County Search & Rescue, the mosquito abatement district, and the University of Idaho Extension/4-H, which now rents office space from the City of Driggs but will soon be without a home. (In the long term, the county plans to put 4-H at the fairgrounds but hasn’t started on that project yet.)
The plan Heneage is encouraging the commissioners to move forward with involves moving SAR and Extension/4-H into the existing road and bridge space. That plan includes tearing down two decrepit Quonset-style huts on site, renovating the facility, building more equipment storage, and clearing space for future law enforcement parking and expansion on the north end of the property. Those upgrades are estimated to cost a million dollars.
Then, at the armory, mosquito abatement, IT, and road and bridge will coexist, only requiring a minor renovation to the tune of $155,000.
“Reusing existing buildings is more sustainable, and we hope to arrange the departments to achieve maximum efficiency,” Heneage said.
The proposed scenario could save the county around $50,000 compared to the 2018 estimate for the road and bridge project, which Big-D confirmed would no longer cost $1.2 million anyway; figuring in inflation and rising construction costs, a new road and bridge building would now cost the county $1.34 million.
Part of those savings could go toward attractive natural screening and landscaping at the armory, Heneage said. One point of resistance has come from the City of Driggs, which is opposed to seeing more industrial development at its northern gateway. The county will need a conditional use permit from the city for just about any project it tackles at the armory.
“I approach town from the north every day and there is a string of metal buildings that continues up the highway for nearly a mile and a half,” Heneage said. “We’re not even talking about changing the outside of the building, just storing more heavy equipment there. The armory has been used to store heavy equipment for 50 years.”
There’s also the possibility of butting heads with some of the departments because of the new facility plan. SAR, for example, occupies much of the armory and requested between 11,000 and 13,000 sq. ft. during an initial needs assessment, but after some research, JRW & Associates architecture firm learned that both Bonneville and Fremont County SAR have smaller footprints in the range of 6,000 to 8,000 sq. ft.
“I want to give SAR a good facility—a new building, a big remodel—but it has to be done in the interest of the people paying taxes,” Heneage said.
With a possible facility plan in place, Heneage and the team will again visit with the department heads to get their read on the new layout. Then they’ll have to figure out a phasing plan. Relocating and renovating several departments at once will require a strategic Tetris-style approach that might necessitate renting hangar space for equipment.
“We know it’ll be disruptive, but it hopefully will resolve the county’s needs for the next 25 years,” Heneage said.
