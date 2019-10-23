Three of the four jurisdictions of Teton Valley have made their appointments to the newly formed Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
There are several barriers to affordable housing in the valley, including short term rentals, the high cost of construction, and the lack of available multi-family zoned properties. This not only effects individuals and families, but also employers as they struggle to find and retain staff.
In 2017, to address the issue, Driggs community development director Doug Self convened the Affordable Housing Technical Advisory Group, made up of people with professional experience in social service, construction, finance, policy, and other fields. After almost two years of work the group released the 2019 Teton County Affordable Housing Strategic Plan. The plan was adopted by all local jurisdictions earlier this year as a guiding policy document. One strategy of the plan was to establish a joint housing authority, which will have the ability to receive funds, acquire property, and manage deed restrictions. Seven candidates applied to be on the housing authority, which was initially a seven-member board but which has since been reduced to five seats.
Each city government was tasked with making one appointment from the list of applicants. Victor chose Erin Gaffney, an interior designer and the part-time administrator for both the Victor and Driggs Urban Renewal Agencies. Driggs chose Carol Barker, a retired civil engineer who served as a member of the technical advisory group. Tetonia has not yet made its official appointment but is expected to choose Kristie Eggebroten, a landlord who also manages employee housing for Grand Targhee Resort. The council of governments, made up of each city’s mayor and the county chair, appointed Victor realtor and former mayor Zach Smith for a five-year term as the housing authority’s chair.
On Oct. 15, when the time came for the Teton County Board of Commissioners to make its appointment, Commission Chair Cindy Riegel proposed Shawn Hill, the executive director of nonprofit Valley Advocates for Responsible Development. She said that Hill has experience with affordable housing issues and connections with other mountain towns that face the same issues. He has worked on housing plans and reports for several different resort communities and most recently focused on the shortcomings of affordable housing programs in Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming.
“Shawn is probably the most expert person in our community when it comes to affordable housing,” she said.
Commissioner Bob Heneage agreed and added that, because Hill lives in Driggs, he would balance the board, which would otherwise be predominately composed of Victor residents.
Commissioner Harley Wilcox did not agree with Hill’s appointment.
“I think we continue to create boards that are very monotone,” he said, an argument he also made in September when the board appointed four people who Wilcox felt had a progressive slant to the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission. “Regardless of where they live, they have similar thoughts and ideology. You’re going to have one section of our community that really appreciates it and one that doesn’t.”
“I see this as an expertise decision, not an ideology decision,” Heneage responded. He and Riegel voted to appoint Hill and Smith to the housing authority, while Wilcox voted only to appoint Smith.
After Tetonia makes its appointment at next month’s city council meeting on Nov. 12, the housing authority will establish a meeting schedule. Self will provide administrative support to the group.
