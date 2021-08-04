On July 27 the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission signed off on the concept plan for Alpenglo Subdivision, a 58-lot neighborhood on Highway 33 north of Driggs.
The property is on the east side of the highway across from the Dry Creek Ranch Subdivision and can be accessed by 3000N, an unimproved road. It was once owned by the Vorhees family before it was sold to Legacy Lakes LLC, which in 2006 started the application process for an 82-lot subdivision before the economic crash ended that vision. Earlier this year, 3000 N Partners LLC bought the 162.5 acres of agricultural land and are now proposing 58 lots, each approximately 2.5 acres in size.
Project engineer Sharon Woolstenhulme told the P&Z commissioners on Tuesday that the owners’ goal with the subdivision was to help address the housing situation in Teton County. She emphasized that the school district and the hospital have struggled to hire necessary staff because of high rent and home prices.
Matt Hail, a real estate agent and partner in the LLC that owns the property, seemed to contradict the idea that Alpenglo could be home to the local workforce. He said that an area zoned for 2.5-acre lots that wasn’t connected to the city sewer system was inappropriate for affordable housing.
“I don’t think this is the spot for it—with the view corridor, you have all these California, Texas, New York people,” he said. “I see the market as more second home purchasers than local affordable housing.”
Hail added that, pending approval from the Idaho Transportation Department, he hoped to establish a new highway access to the subdivision directly across from Dry Creek Trail and vacate 3000N.
While two P&Z commissioners wondered aloud whether a neighborhood of this scale was consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, the board unanimously approved the concept plan.
Before submitting a preliminary plat application, the owners will need to perform a traffic study and fiscal impact analysis, and P&Z requested clarification on how the neighborhood will be buffered from the highway and how many of the lots will have residences on them.