Notices for the board of county commissioners public hearing appeared in the Teton Valley News on June 8 and 15, but did not include information on the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation of denial that happened on June 14. The county received two requests for reconsideration of the code and zoning map adoption as a result, but the BOCC denied the requests on Aug. 25.
On Aug. 24, the Teton Board of County Commissioners denied two requests for reconsideration of the adoption of the new zoning map and land development code, stating that legislative decisions aren’t subject to reconsideration and that the zone changes were property noticed.
In early July, the commissioners had voted unanimously to adopt the new code and map, after nearly ten years of stops and starts in the process of replacing the county’s 30-year-old code regulating land use applications.
Opponents of the new LDC, which gets rid of minimum lot size requirements in favor of using average density to determine how many lots can be created in a subdivision, have said that it impacts their ability to subdivide their properties and will drive up property costs and exacerbate the housing crisis. Proponents have said it will curtail speculative development and protect the county’s natural resources.
The LDC went into effect in early August, although land use applications that are already being processed are being reviewed under the code that was in effect when they were submitted.
The two entities that requested a reconsideration of the board’s July decision, Solimar LLC and Thistle Brooks Farm LLC, cited the fact that notices of the public hearing to adopt the code and map did not include information about the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation on the matter.
At a public hearing on June 14 that was supposed to check an administrative box in the land development code adoption process, the P&Z voted 4-2 to recommend denial of a new zone map and asked the county commissioners to perform an economic impact study of the new zones.
Notices for the BOCC’s June 29 public hearing had already been posted and printed in the newspaper before that recommendation was made. Idaho statute 67-6509 says that “If the governing board will conduct a subsequent public hearing, notice of the planning and zoning commission recommendation shall be included in the notice of public hearing provided by the governing board.”
After reviewing the requests and discussing them with the county’s legal counsel, the commissioners opted to deny them.
During a special meeting on the morning of Aug. 24, commission chair Cindy Riegel clarified that the conversation would be focused only on the reconsideration request for the zoning map change, not the code adoption.
“There’s no right to judicial review of an ordinance adopted by the board of county commissioners,” Riegel said. “Ordinance is law; just like the legislature makes laws, we make laws.”
Commissioner Bob Heneage called the rationale for the zone change reconsideration request a “technical flaw” that “only carries weight if it’s accompanied by a specific resultant harm to the applicant such as an alleged drop in property value. No such specific allegations accompanied the complaint about the failure to itemize the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation in the BOCC’s notice for public hearing, therefore the request should be denied.”
Riegel pointed out that the four public hearings held by P&Z and the BOCC had been “extremely well-attended,” that the county website has had “consistently good information” about the ongoing process, and that the county has received hundreds of written comments throughout the update. She added that the people who asked for the reconsideration had appeared at nearly every hearing or had at least provided written comment.
Riegel said that overall she felt “very comfortable with the public notification of the three-year process we’ve been going through to update our land development code and zoning map based on our comprehensive plan.”