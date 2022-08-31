Screenshot (210).png

Notices for the board of county commissioners public hearing appeared in the Teton Valley News on June 8 and 15, but did not include information on the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation of denial that happened on June 14. The county received two requests for reconsideration of the code and zoning map adoption as a result, but the BOCC denied the requests on Aug. 25.

In early July, the commissioners had voted unanimously to adopt the new code and map, after nearly ten years of stops and starts in the process of replacing the county’s 30-year-old code regulating land use applications.