After hearing six hours of testimony against and for the proposed new county land development code on June 29, the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted to continue the meeting until this Wednesday, July 6 at 2 p.m. in order to deliberate and reach a decision.
The county is required by state statute to have a land development code that reflects its comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2012; the code writing process has happened in fits and starts since then. In 2019, with new commissioners in office, the county began working again to create a document to govern development in the unincorporated county.
Starting in May of 2021, the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission held two public meetings and numerous work sessions to iron out flaws in the draft code. This January, P&Z forwarded the code to the county commissioners, but in June, P&Z held one last public hearing in order to make a formal recommendation on the proposed zone map, a step that had been bypassed previously. Instead of approving the map, the P&Z commissioners voted 4-2 to recommend denial and asked the county commissioners to perform an economic impact study of the new zones.
At the June 29 hearing before the BOCC, many echoed this request, pointing out that the county had required a socioeconomic impact study of the proposed Grand Targhee Resort expansion. The BOCC heard from dozens of land owners who said their ability to subdivide their properties for family or for profit will be impacted by the new land use code.
Most of the county is currently one of two zones: agriculture-20 or ag/rural residential-2.5. The new code proposes that Teton County switches from minimum lot size to average density, a method of calculation that is supposed to encourage open space and clustering (and comes with a minimum lot size of one acre, as long as the average density is maintained). But along with that method comes a decrease in the allowed densities.
Last summer, P&Z spent several months working through the new zone proposals and came away with some density changes that they hoped would hit a compromise between the original draft and the desire of many community members to keep the existing 2.5- and 20-acre minimum lot sizes. However, when the BOCC reviewed the zones this March they opted to adjust several back to lower densities.
Some members of P&Z want the county to implement a transfer of development rights, which is a zoning tool that conserves and incentivizes open space by redirecting development that would otherwise occur on the land. The BOCC has shown an interest in establishing TDRs, but has said that the process of implementation, which requires agreements with other jurisdictions, is too complicated to tie to the adoption of the land use code.
Former county commissioner and farmer Mark Ricks said at Wednesday’s meeting that he found that the code adoption process had been “very poorly handled,” and that he and his family stood to lose much of their property value by losing the opportunity to subdivide.
Commissioner Mike Whitfield, who has been a vocal supporter of TDRs, said that he has already begun meeting with two P&Z commissioners, both of whom own farmland, to hammer out the details of a possible TDR plan.
Quite a few opponents of the new land development code said it would further drive up the cost of property, exacerbating the affordable housing crisis in the community and barring young people and workers from being able to live here, even if their ties to the valley go back generations.
“It is becoming increasingly expensive to live here,” said Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler. “Many of our workers are unable to find housing in the valley. Between this point and the current skyrocketing gasoline prices, many of our workers are unable to live here or commute to jobs in the valley. We need workers for our schools and our towns.”
The BOCC has argued that the intention of the code is to encourage development in the cities where the public infrastructure can support it. Commission Chair Cindy Riegel enumerated the projects that the Teton County Joint Housing Authority is working on with support from Driggs, Victor, and the county, and invited anyone in the audience who is “actually interested in affordable housing” to attend the authority’s monthly meetings.
Jim Schulz, the president of Grand Teton Floor & Window Coverings, called the correlation between affordable housing and the code “a red herring.”
“Forces much larger than zoning impact housing,” Schulz said. “An increased supply of dispersed housing is not the answer. The cost of overdevelopment in outlying areas could bankrupt the county.”
People in favor of the code asked the BOCC to pass it in order to curtail “rampant development” by “fly-by-night developers with flimsy promises,” as one speaker put it. Anna Trentadue, the attorney for Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, told the county commissioners she had received queries from three different coastal investment firms asking if she could help them rush big subdivision applications through the county planning process.
Other proponents expressed their support of the code’s protections for natural resources, groundwater, wildlife, and dark skies, although nearly every person who spoke in favor of the code described it as an imperfect document.
At 8 p.m., after nearly a hundred people had spoken in person and over Zoom, and no one else came forward to make comment, Riegel closed the hearing. She said the testimony was a lot to absorb.
“I personally want some time before a deliberation and a decision,” she said.
Her fellow commissioners agreed. “There is a whole lot to consider here,” Whitfield said. “I’d like some time to reflect on what we’ve heard and see how we can accommodate people’s needs. I have a lot of empathy for pretty much everything we’ve heard.”
“There have been a lot of logical comments, a lot of passionate comments,” Commissioner Bob Heneage said. “I need time to digest, and read through my notes. A week would be great.”
The board will reconvene at 2 p.m. on July 6 in the commissioners chambers to deliberate. Public comment will not be taken.