Tetonia Mayor
Gloria Hoopes
Occupation: Retired
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
In addition to a short term on the city council and serving eight years as Mayor, I taught high school history, government, and Spanish for 31 years. I was also active in many government and non profit organizations during that time. I have a BS in history with a minor in Business Administration form Utah State University, a BA in Education and a Masters in Education from Idaho State University. As mayor I have attended many regional and state meetings and conferences concerning city government.
-Why are you running?
I am running for office because I believe it is important to make Tetonia the best it can be. Tetonia is a great small town and we provide excellent services and amenities for our citizens. However, I still think we can do better. We have made many improvements and upgrades in the last few years and we need to continue to do more. I have the time and the commitment to see that more can be accomplished.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
Although Tetonia has many assets it faces many of the same challenges as other small communities. Because of our limited budget we cannot make improvements and provide some of the services larger cities are able to provide. We are challenged to bring new businesses to our community, particularly businesses that provide livable wages for local employees. We have a small staff so we depend on volunteers and support and participation of our citizens and council members.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
Tetonia has recently experienced both residential and business growth during the last few years. I expect that growth to continue during the next ten years. Most Tetonia residents would like to see the town remain primarily a residential community while acquiring more businesses to serve the local community. Hopefully we will also continue to increase the amenities and recreational opportunities in the community, while still remaining a family oriented community.
Tetonia City Council
2-Year Term
Brent W. Schindler
Occupation: Teacher at Teton High School (U.S. Government, History, Debate, Speech, Drama, student mentoring)
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I am running to retain my current seat on the Tetonia City Council. It has been my pleasure to serve on the Tetonia City Council for the past few months after having been appointed to fill a vacancy. During this time, I have been able to learn about the many issues currently facing Tetonia. I have worked hard to help make decisions that will benefit our town.
I majored in Political Science in college and am currently teaching Government, History and Debate at Teton High School. I have worked as an intern for the U.S. Senate -- with the Energy and Natural Resource Committee. I also served on a school board in California for several years; serving as the School Board President for one year. During my service on the school board and as a member of the Tetonia City Council, I have always made decisions that are fiscally responsible and which benefit the integrity and safety of our community and its residents.
-Why are you running?
We love living in Teton Valley. Both my wife and I have roots going back several generations in the valley. We currently live in the home built by my wife's great-grandfather! Tetonia is a wonderful community with a rich history and many warm and friendly neighbors. Tetonia is located in one of the most beautiful part of Tetons Valley. I would like to retain my seat on the City Council in order to (1) ensure fiscal responsibility in our community; (2) preserve our rich heritage that makes Tetonia a wonderful place to live; (3) preserve the history of our town; (4) allow for careful growth; (5) preserve the solid ideals of our town residents.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
Tetonia is a strong but small community. We have a strong sense of community in our town. We need to find ways to allow our town to grow in ways that preserve our town's culture and simplicity. We need to deal with road issues, sewer issues and water issues. We need to protect our agriculture and our economic base. We need to make sure that we have the infrastructure that reasonably and fiscally supports our town. We need to be very careful with our economic resources to make sure that our decisions are prudent and within our budget. We need to remain mindful of our future growth needs in a well-calculated and fiscally responsible manner. We need to make sure that every decision made by the City provides appropriate benefits to the residents of our city.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
While change is inevitable, we must ensure that we do not lose the important aspects and strengths of our town as we grow. Our town is a quiet, safe place with a wonderful school and good solid businesses. We have wonderful neighbors who help each other. We are surrounded by beauty on all sides. Life in Tetonia is simply splendid. We need to preserve this culture and this beauty. We need to retain the quiet strength that we love about our town. We need to ensure that growth is sensible and stable. I am very excited to open our library in Tetonia along with other future projects that will benefit our youth and citizens! We need to encourage growth that allows us to maintain our serenity and our safe culture.
Tetonia City Council
Two 4-Year Terms
Blaine Ball
Occupation: Heavy equipment
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
Tetonia resident for 20 years
-Why are you running?
I'm running to help Tetonia look to the future.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
The challenges unique to Tetonia are mostly dealing with a limited budget vs any improvements.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
I'm fine if Tetonia looks much the same but do believe the right kind of growth is good for the community.
Nanci Garling
Occupation: retired
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I worked for the schools for 27 years in different states. Music teacher, private for 45 years. Librarian. Sales experience 15 years. Organist for several churches 20 + years.
-Why are you running?
I have lived in many states and seen how the government has worked in those states. I feel I can make a difference. I have had quite a lot of experience with the public and feel I will be an asset.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
We need to clean up the derelict homes and properties. Find solutions for affordable housing for our residents. Places where our young people can enjoy themselves. Attract more businesses.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
Better sidewalks. Landscaping. Stores that sell things so there would be no need to go to Driggs. Paved streets.
Aaron Hansen
Occupation: Banking
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I have been in city office for several years and worked with city officials and others on city projects and services.
-Why are you running?
To continue to support the residents of Tetonia.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
Having a smaller population base and budget as a municipality while providing city services to the residents.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
Growth with additional residents and businesses within the city.
Justin Mehlhaff
Occupation: City of Driggs code enforcement officer and planning technician
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
Working for the City of Driggs I have learned a lot about various issues facing the valley and how local governments and organizations are working to address them, and I have enjoyed being a part of the process. I have also worked a variety of jobs over the past six years here which has given me a good sense of the options and limitations we in the valley face in regards to jobs, housing, healthcare, and access to cultural events and entertainment.
-Why are you running?
I love the north end and I believe Tetonia has a lot of potential to continue growing in a positive way, and I see sitting on the Council as a great way to be engaged in the community and be a partner with the city to continue to bring more amenities and opportunities to the town.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
Tetonia faces many challenges as a small town in a growing valley: A lack of tax base and funding for public infrastructure and services, increasing rents that don't match wages, and a limited economy to name a few.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
I picture Tetonia in ten years having a more vibrant main street with diverse and successful businesses, a thriving library, and more entertainment and events for the community, while continuing to be the small rural town with a great sense community.
Josh Weltman
Occupation: Owner/operator of Historic Woodworks in Tetonia since 1999 and Behind the Barn Productions.
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I have lived and worked in Teton Valley since 1994. I have lived in the City of Tetonia since 2006. I have served on Planning and Zoning in Tetonia for over 10 years. I am currently the longest running active member of P & Z. As a resident and business owner I am familiar with many long term and new residents of Tetonia. I have researched the history of Teton Valley and Tetonia since 1995 and published numerous articles. I have a unique and in depth understanding of what makes our City great and how we can preserve the character of the town while developing the vision of its future. I also coach Teton Valley Cutthroats youth hockey. I personally make an effort to support the residents and businesses of Tetonia.
-Why are you running?
I love Tetonia. There is no place I would rather live. I want to do as much as I can to help the people and City of Tetonia to grow and prosper into the future. The potential of Tetonia are immense and wide open.
-What are the unique challenges that face Tetonia?
Tetonia is one of the last great mountain towns in the region that still remains largely undeveloped. How to grow tastefully without losing its unique small town character is one of our main unique challenges. A tight knit town where people know their neighbors and community. We must support the growth of Tetonia in a way that benefits our residents and business owners as well as bring in new visitors and opportunities. Tetonia needs a way to grow economically at a reasonable pace and have the infrastructure to responsibly support that including roads, utilities and services.
-What do you want Tetonia to look like in ten years?
I see Tetonia as a place where people come to visit and live that offers a small town atmosphere that is unique to Teton Valley. A place where we can offer services and products that are unavailable elsewhere. A city where hard working people can afford to live and make a living. Tetonia is in a special position to offer and support existing and growing businesses owned and operated by locals.
I envision restaurants, light industrial, artisanal cottage businesses and services in a tight knit friendly atmosphere with the best Teton views in the valley. This will bring business to Tetonia’s growing economy. We need to continue to develop our Main Street as well as surrounding districts. One of the main steps we have been dealing with is defining our zoning and comprehensive plan.
I would like to see further development of facilities in Ruby Carson Park and the Ashton-Tetonia trailhead. Ideas include an area for events and concessions with a stage for hosting live music and events in Tetonia with unsurpassed views of the Tetons.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.