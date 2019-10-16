Driggs City Council
Two 4-Year Terms
Jen Calder
Occupation: I am a mother, wife, small business owner of Treasure Mountain Landscaping, Inc. here in Teton Valley. I have also been a Professional Ski Patroller at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for over 22 years.
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I have served one term on Driggs Planning and Zoning Commission. I also served as a board member for the Education Foundation of Teton Valley. I own and manage a small, local, successful landscaping business with my husband. I work in a supervisory position within the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol helping to manage 85 + patrollers. I am an engaged member of the community and the mother of a son who has thrived in our public schools. I have seen what this city has to offer and where it can be improved upon first hand.
-Why are you running?
My husband and I still live in the home we bought in Driggs 15 years ago. I care deeply about this community and I have seen the changes it has inevitably faced over the years. If we want to maintain a strong, safe community, we must manage change responsibly and proactively. I will do my best to prioritize the people of our community by promoting opportunities to thrive, improving access to local government, and protecting our outdoor spaces. I love living in this community and I want to keep this place liveable for myself, my family, and my neighbors.
-What are the unique challenges that face Driggs?
In a nutshell, we are faced with balancing inevitable growth and economic development. We must protect and maintain this community for real people while the cost of living goes up and up. Protecting this place for our kids and those that come after us with our strong sense and connection to the great outdoors is something we have to keep in mind.
-What are your top infrastructure priorities?
My priority in this city will always be our people and our outdoor spaces. Infrastructure must directly benefit the people and the land, not big development. I will assess infrastructure from a perspective that puts people before projects. As our city grows, our infrastructure needs will too. We must responsibly plan for our future to protect what we have.
Wade Kaufman
Occupation: Business Owner/ Landscaper
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
I have served on many committees and boards over the years. I have had the opportunity to serve on a county comprehensive plan committee, Skyliners Motor Club, AMPL board, and the WPLI committee in Jackson. I have served on city council for the past 5 years.
-Why are you running?
I am running because I feel like I can be a voice for many projects that are taking place in the city from a construction perspective. I have always believed that we need to take a role in our community, in one way or another, to make a difference.
-What are the unique challenges that face Driggs?
I believe the city of Driggs has a few challenges that we need to address, the housing shortage is at the top of the list. I believe affordable housing can be addressed in many ways that will benefit all. There are streets in Driggs that need some improvement and attention. I feel like curb appeal shows that we are a healthy, vibrant community that is here for the long haul.
-What are your top infrastructure priorities?
The last few years we have completed projects to address our old and aging sewer and water systems and roads. These three services are the city's largest priority. I would like to see sidewalks, curbs, and gutters on every street within the next 20 years, but this process must start with updating our infrastructure first.
Allison Michalski
Occupation: Environmental Conservation
-What experience do you have that lends itself to public office?
My experience as an attorney in Idaho taught me how to advocate on behalf of clients and gave me a clear understanding of how laws work on the local, state, and federal levels; my experience as a mediator trained me to facilitate negotiation for people in dispute and help them find their own solutions to challenging problems; and, my experiences as a former Outreach Coordinator and current Conservation Associate in Driggs regularly exercise my ability to listen to and advocate for the people and places that I represent. However, the experience I have that most lends itself to this public office is calling Driggs my home, because it has given me a great love for this place and all of the people who live here.
-Why are you running?
I am running for city council, because I strongly believe in public service. I believe in being a good neighbor who works for the benefit of others in the community. And, I believe that government should represent the interests of all citizens, both equally and fairly.
-What are the unique challenges that face Driggs?
Driggs is an incredible city that is home to a diverse group of citizens with a variety of interests. Our community is a vital part of one of the most affluent, beautiful, and wild places in the world. As a result, we face significant challenges including but not limited to transportation, employment, housing, and land use planning. Pivotal moments, like our Comprehensive Plan update, are coming, and we have to decide how we want to grow, how we want to develop, how we want to use our land, how we want to spend our money, and what services we want to provide for our community. Now more than ever, we need a government that represents the interests of all our citizens and serves the people of our community well.
-What are your top infrastructure priorities?
My top infrastructure priorities are improving transportation for pedestrians, motorists, and recreationists; making sure that our hospital, our schools, our law enforcement, and our emergency services have the resources they need to succeed; and, providing opportunities for citizens to earn livable wages and secure affordable housing.
