With economic challenges looming and the certainty that a new sheriff will be elected in November, the Driggs City Council decided last Tuesday not to change its law enforcement strategy this year.
Mayor Hyrum Johnson has been working on this issue since the city canceled its $57,000 enhanced services contract with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. The city has been receiving statutory service from TCSO since then, meaning officers only enforce state statutes, not city ordinances (such as parking restrictions and leash laws), in Driggs.
In December of 2019, the mayor told the council that Driggs should pay more for law enforcement and one way to do that is to start staffing its own police department, which would give the city control over training, hiring, and budgeting. With a police department the council and mayor would be able to set enforcement priorities, free from any shifts in county politics. In Johnson’s five-year plan, the city would ramp up the department until it operated with a budget of between $250,000 and $300,000 per year.
Johnson seemed ready at the March 31 meeting for the council to approve the allocation of funds for a limited city police department as well as a new contract with the sheriff’s office. He reasoned that the city could start with one officer and gradually wean itself off county services.
Some members of the council pushed back on the proposed resolution, which would allow the mayor “to pursue all reasonable means within available appropriated funds to provide for enhanced police services and enforcement of city code within the city.” Council president August Christensen said it didn’t seem like the council had had any say in the mayor’s plan.
“I was very surprised to see a resolution come across our agenda,” Christensen said. “We’ve never actually talked about it as a group, shared opinions, brainstormed, come up with new ideas, it’s only been information from the mayor. Council did not ask for a resolution. This is extremely premature.”
Councilwoman Jen Calder wondered at the efficacy of employing only a single officer, and asked if there has been much public input on the topic. While Councilman Wade Kaufman supported a police department, he said he was concerned about the price tag.
“It’s not about who has a better police force and it’s not about who provides better services to the city, “ Kaufman said. “What it comes down to in my mind is nothing but safety. I believe this is a good idea but it all comes down to dollars and cents. If we can afford it I think we should do it.”
Local governments are already anticipating budget cuts in the next year. Driggs’s resort tax on lodging, alcohol, and prepared food is a large source of revenue and if the COVID-19 pandemic continues through the summer and disrupts tourism, the city will have to reexamine its priorities in the face of an economic downturn.
The 2020 sheriff’s race is another factor in the question of city law enforcement. One reason the city canceled its TCSO contract in 2017 was because the mayor and the sheriff were unable to see eye to eye. Sheriff Tony Liford is not seeking reelection this year and the council members expressed hope that with a new administration could come a new enhanced services contract that better fits the city’s needs.
City attorney Stephen Zollinger encouraged the council members to speak to their counterparts in Ucon and Ashton, two similarly sized towns that both have some form of joint city-county law enforcement. Ucon staffs a police department, while Ashton has county officers that are designated to serve within the city.
The council agreed to do some more research, but decided not to take action on the matter until after the sheriff’s race and once they had a better idea of the economic toll of the pandemic.
“Money aside, we are a very small city and a very small community,” Christensen said. “As a community we come together and share resources. I think our governments can do the same and that we need to do the same.”
